Podcast and Chill presenters MacG and Sol Phenduka have shared how rapper Cassper Nyovest "unwelcomed" them from his boxing match line-up

The duo explained how they were uninvited because of their comments on Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, sleeping with Andile Mpisane

Social media users shared mixed reactions on the issue, with many pointing out that Cassper did a good thing

The beef between Cassper Nyovest and Podcast and Chill's MacG and Sol may have gone beyond social media. Sol shared in a recent episode of their controversial show that Cassper Nyovest pulled him out from performing at the boxing match this weekend.

Mzansi has shown support to Cassper Nyovest for removing MacG and Sol from the boxing match line-up.

Source: Instagram

Narrating how everything went down, Sol said he reached out to Cassper to find out whether or not he was still a part of the boxing match, and Cassper said he pulled him out. He said:

"I was having enquiries from people who wanted to book me to play so I reached out to Cassper and I asked am I still part of this thing, what's going on?"

Mufasa responded by saying he could not work with him because of what was said on the podcast. He said:

"I pulled you out because I heard something on the podcast so I called the team and told them I don't want you there any more."

Both MacG and Sol slammed the Amadimoni rapper for being bothered by them sharing their personal opinions on different matters. Peeps were, however, on Cassper Nyovest's side, saying the two should not expect the rapper to be friends with them after all they said about him.

@dylan_mashiki said:

"Lol, funny how they talking about personal opinion, but are bothered by the fact that someone has made the personal choice to not have them commentate on his gig."

@AndileGP1 commented:

"I watched that episode where MacG dropped the alleged rumours, it caught Sol off-guard, I think MacG doesn't like the idea of @casspernyovest giving @Solphendukaa any money or any gigs, it's a case of wanting to be the only black peer that cuts Sol his biggest cheque, very sad."

@DNdazi added:

"People should keep other people's names out of their mouths... I am a Chiller hardcore, but I support Cass on this one."

@MulaudziBT noted:

"You guys want to trash talk people all the time and expect them to be nice to you? Reality is that is that you are still going to lose more bags and make more enemies but to your advantage. Us chillers still got your back."

