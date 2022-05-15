Some friends got a guy good when he passed out at a groove and the people of SA are glad they recorded it

The clip shows a man passed out and his friends dripping lemon juice into his mouth – his reaction is priceless

The people of Mzansi too to the comment section after watching the clip multiple times to clarify that the man brought this upon himself, LOL

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man dug himself a deep hole when he fell asleep at the groove. Being blackout and vulnerable, his friends took advantage of the situation by playing a prank on him and recording it.

Tiktok user @sydnature.letsapa shared the hilarious clip of a man getting pranked while sleeping. Image: TikTok / @sydnature.letsapa

Source: UGC

While your mates are meant to have your back on a night out, if you take things a step too far and end up passing out, you kinda earned whatever was coming next.

The clip shows a man passed out and one of his friends dropping lemon juice into his mouth. The guy’s reaction is simple priceless and now words can do justice in explaining the “nom nom” action that was going on.

Tiktok user @sydnature.letsapa shared the hilarious clip, reminding people to know their limits or this is what you’ll be getting yourself into, LOL.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Stop sleeping at the Groove, otherwise we carry lemons just for you! #fyp #viral #tiktok #foryourpage #NtshaLetsapa #SydnatureGin”

Peeps set the comment section alight after taking a minute to collect themselves

This clip had people rolling on the floor with laughter, reminiscing on times their mates fell asleep in the wrong places. Man did this to himself, shame.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Sydney Letsapa but he later shared it to his Facebook page too where it gathered nearly 250 000 views. Here are some of the comments that were left:

Siyathokoza Nhlozi said:

“He definitely turned a lemon into juice.”

AB Skermand added:

“Taking tequila shots in is dreams.”

Cindy Zwide commented:

“I'm definitely doing this tonight to one of these cute lil rascals, I'm tired of carrying them from lounge to their bedrooms all the time.”

Senzo Mhlanga wrote:

“Mxm...reminds me of what my cousin did to me...when we young. Put a Chilli in my mouth.”

Ahmed Tshifhiwa said:

“He must’ve been dreaming, prolly clubbing and taking tequilas.”

Andzani Bologo added:

“Bathong is he crying or what.”

Thee Real Martin commented:

“The guy laughing at the back is me.”

Man Faints From Haunted Doll Prank as Friend Bolts for His Life in Funny Viral Video, Internet Is Howling

In other funny guy news, Briefly News reported that Jeanie posted a video online that showed the reactions of two men who were being pranked using a haunted doll. In the clip, one of the frightened men faints, which turned out to be hilarious and was the centre of the comments that followed.

Jeanie wittily captioned the clip:

"This man’s soul checked out on him!"

Source: Briefly News