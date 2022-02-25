Zodwa Wabantu had to allegedly seek the intervention of the police after a misunderstanding with her boyfriend Ricardo almost got physical

The Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star refused to pay for her Ben 10's Uber ride after he had spent a night out with some friends

The altercation comes barely weeks after the loved up couple inked each other's names on their wrists as a sign of love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Controversial socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu had to allegedly call the cops following a misunderstanding with her younger boyfriend Ricardo.

Zodwa Wabantu had to seek the help of the police after her Ben 10 Ricardo threatened to physically harm her. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The mother of one is said to have refused to foot the bill of Ricardo's Uber ride, which resulted in him threatening to be physical with her.

Citi Press reports that Zodwa's Ben 10 requested an Uber ride from Montecasino to Fourways hoping that Zodwa would pay. Upon arrival, the reality TV star reportedly refused to pay saying that she had given Ricardo an undisclosed amount of money to spend for the night.

The publication further reports that the boyfriend then started to threaten and insult Zodwa, he even forcefully demanded the money, all in front of the Uber driver.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to ZAlebs, it was then that Zodwa Wabantu went to Douglasdale Police Station to seek the intervention of the police. The publication reports that the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star went to the police because she was scared that Ricardo may physically harm her.

A police officer who attended to the matter told Citi Press that:

"She came to the station asking police to help her as she was afraid that her boyfriend might physically harm her. So, the police went to her residential area and managed to calm the situation down. Later the boyfriend’s family was called and they apologised to Zodwa, telling her that he is not a violent person.”

Zodwa Wabantu has no plans to ditch her Ben 10 even after embracing spiritual calling

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu shook many of her followers when she revealed that she was in initiation school to accept her spiritual calling. While this means that the celeb will have to change a lot about her life, one thing she says will stay constant is her relationship with her Ben 10.

Zodwa Wabantu's controversial behaviour began making a lot more sense to her followers after she shared her journey into the spiritual world. The exotic dancer explained that her love for nudity probably had to do with her calling. The South African reported that she has no plans to practice as a sangoma but will complete her training.

Many wondered what will happen to her relationship with Ricardo and Zodwa provided a very simple answer. ZAlebs reports that the media personality spoke to her ancestors and asked them not to take this away from her. She said:

"I told them that I love sex. And I won't stop having sex. Even if they take my Ben 10, they must know that I will find another one. I've even asked them not to take my money."

Source: Briefly News