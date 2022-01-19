Zodwa Wabantu recently announced that she had accepted her ancestral gift and will be undergoing initiation school

Many followers felt her calling finally justified her 'out there' personality since ancestors are known to conduct controversial behaviours

With everything being said, Zodwa has made it clear that her love for Ben 10's will remain unshaken and Ricardo is here to stay

Zodwa Wabantu shook many of her followers when she revealed that she was in initiation school to accept her spiritual calling. While this means that the celeb will have to change a lot about her life, one thing she says will stay constant is her relationship with her Ben 10.

Zodwa Wabantu says she has room for both her Ben 10 and her ancestors in her life. Image: @zodwalibram

Zodwa Wabantu's controversial behaviour began making a lot more sense to her followers after she shared her journey into the spiritual world. The exotic dancer explained that her love for nudity probably had to do with her calling. The South African reported that she has no plans to practice as a sangoma but will complete her training.

Many wondered what will happen to her relationship with Ricardo and Zodwa provided a very simple answer. ZAlebs reports that the media personality spoke to her ancestors and asked them not to take this away from her. She said:

"I told them that I love sex. And I won't stop having sex. Even if they take my Ben 10, they must know that I will find another one. I've even asked them not to take my money. Even if they instruct me to stop dancing naked, I'll obey but if they want me to continue making my fans happy so be it. But I've surrendered to the gift."

Zodwa Wabantu says she’s relieved to know why she’s always been different as she accepts her ancestral calling

Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu caught many people’s attention on Sunday when she shafted a picture of herself posing in a river with goat’s horns in her hands.

Several people commented their congratulations for her newfound spiritual gift, even though it hadn’t been confirmed.

Yesterday, the performer set the record straight, sharing what the image truly represented proving the guessers right. She verified that she was finally acknowledging her ancestral calling, after years of questionable events.

