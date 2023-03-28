Former The Queen star Cindy Thando's big rock on her finger got the people of Mzansi talking on her timeline

The actress and her baby daddy Bongani Zungu recently celebrated their baby's first birthday, and many people assumed that he also asked for her hand in marriage

Reacting to Cindy Thando's stunning pic, many of her followers noticed her shining ring and even called her Mrs Zungu

Cindy Thando Mahlangu got Mzansi talking following her latest post on her timeline. The gorgeous actress shared a stunning pic of herself rocking a shining ring on her wedding finger.

Cindy Thando's blinging ring on her finger got Mzansi talking. Image: @cindy_thando

Source: Instagram

Is Cindy Thando now married to Bongani Zungu?

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a snap showing off a stunning rock on her finger. According to ZAlebs, many assumed that her baby daddy, Bongani Zungu, asked for the King of Joburg actress' hand in marriage.

Cindy and her soccer star baby daddy recently celebrated their son's first birthday. They kept her pregnancy a secret when they had not confirmed their romance.

Mzansi reacts to Cindy Thando's post

While she did not confirm nor deny that she was engaged or married, many of Cindy's followers noticed her stunning ring. Reacting to her post, some even referred to her as Mrs Zungu.

noxolomangai said:

"Beautiful ring."

ayanda.myeki wrote:

"Mrs Zungu."

nenom_ said:

"It’s the ring for me."

maskey08 commented:

"The Ring."

aless_c82 said:

"Wonderful and very sweet Cindy, a beautiful image of yours. A truly absolutely shining and adorable look."

gamu_mimi85 added:

"It's the ring for me."

Source: Briefly News