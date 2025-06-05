This Body Works For Me star Wandi Ndlovu sparked major buzz online after flaunting her BBL-enhanced curves in a white swimsuit, with many reacting to her dramatic transformation

Mzansi social media users mocked Wandi’s body and accused her of skin-lightening, with some calling her BBL unsafe and exaggerated

BBL trend among SA celebrities continues rising, with stars like Sithelo Shozi, Gogo Skhotheni, Cyan Boujee, and Shamiso Mosaka openly sharing their cosmetic surgery journeys online

South Africans could not believe their eyes when they saw recent pictures of controversial media personality Wandi Ndlovu. The star has been showcasing her curves on social media since her surgery.

Mzansi shared thoughts on reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu's new body.

Source: Instagram

Wandi Ndlovu's new body gets SA talking

This Body Works For Me star Wandi Ndlovu has been flaunting her curves on social media since getting her BBL. The star who revealed that her Nigerian husband paid R670 lobola for her seems to be living her best life.

Wandi nearly broke the internet when she shared snaps rocking a white two-piece swimsuit and a white cover-up. The two pictures of the reality television star were shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Compaqllow who joked that Wandi asked for the most exaggerated BBL from her surgeon. The caption read:

"I know she told the doctor, “Give me the most exaggerated BBL you’ve ever done” 😭🤚🏼"

Mzansi seemingly mocks Wandi Ndlovu's BBL

Social media users did not hold back with their responses. Many joked that Wandi Ndlovu looked disabled after getting her body done. Some fans even noticed that the popular media personality was using skin-lightening creams.

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"Oh, Wandi, you're literally shaped like an ingrown hair, sweetie."

@adnayah_m wrote:

"I can smell her BBL through my phone."

@Facelessgirl20 added:

"She seems to be lightening her skin."

@thabubu wrote:

"Also, Nigerian doctors need to be stopped. This doesn't even look safe."

@MakiMashaba added:

"Huuwi ai mxm bo Wandi mara, she even bleached her skin😂🤣😆😭 ziphilele wena girl😉"

Wandi Ndlovu showed off her stunning new body.

Source: Instagram

SA celebs who had BBLs

South African celebrities are joining the BBL trend, and unlike the old days, they are sharing their journeys on social media. Sithelo Shozi, Gogo Skhotheni and Cyan Boujee are among the few celebrities who have gone under the knife to achieve the perfect hourglass figure.

Radio personality Shamiso Mosaka recently revealed that she flew to the world's capital of BBL, Turkey, for her new body. The Born Into Fame star has also been taking her fans along her journey, sharing her healing journey.

Shamiso Mosaka gives an update on her BBL

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MTV Base TV personality Shamiso Mosaka has given an update on her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery she had in Turkey a few weeks ago.

The reality TV star had social media buzzing a week ago when she shared pictures of her new body on her social media account. Mosaka revealed on her Instagram story on Monday, 19 May, that there has been an improvement since her operation.

