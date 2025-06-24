A bride went viral on TikTok for her stunning appearance in a traditional gown, embodying elegance and cultural pride

Her custom-designed, beaded dress led to widespread admiration for her blend of modern flair with traditional heritage

The makeup artist was praised for her artistry in enhancing the bride's natural beauty and confidence

South Africans are captivated by a viral TikTok video of a bride showcasing a breathtaking traditional gown. Her exquisite makeup by Yolanda Lupuwana celebrates the beauty of cultural pride and modern elegance.

A Mzansi bride stole the spotlight with her traditional gown, flawless makeup, and hair, representing beauty and heritage. Image: @anointedglambyyola

A South African bride stunned the internet after a video of her wearing a breathtaking traditional gown went viral on TikTok. Her make-up and hair had Mzansi showering her with praise, calling her a true embodiment of elegance and cultural pride.

The clip, posted by TikTok user @anointedglambyyola, who is a make-up artist and stylist, showed the bride, who is her client, fitting her traditional wedding dress, with stunning make-up. Dressed in a custom-designed, fitted traditional dress with bold colours and beaded detailing, she gracefully embodied confidence.

South Africans couldn't get enough of the bride’s stunning look, with many commenting on how well she blended modern flair with heritage. The video sparked a wave of admiration for traditional African bridal wear, reminding viewers of the power and beauty rooted in cultural identity.

Bride's make-up complements stunning dress

Yolanda Lupuwana has become one of South Africa’s most trusted makeup artists, earning a stellar reputation through her work with high-profile clients. She’s best known for glamorising beauty queens like Zozibini Tunzi and Sithelo Shozi, transforming them into radiant icons on global stages.

Yolanda’s artistry is not just about enhancing features; it’s about capturing personalities and confidence, whether on pageant nights, magazine shoots, or high-end events. Her unique ability to balance elegance with innovation has made her a go-to name in the industry, and she continues to inspire other aspiring artists through her craft and professionalism.

A beautiful South African bride wowed TikTok in a traditional outfit, with perfect makeup and hair, celebrating elegance and cultural roots. Image: @anointedglambyyola

Mzansi reacts to the video

Mbalenhlej12 wrote:

"Our celebrities could be wearing such to award shows, etc, kodwa. 😩"

Zintle Ramano said:

"Saving this for when it’s my turn."

Motshidisi said:

"Tjo tjo tjo this is beautiful, maan."

Lisa Judge wrote:

"Congratulations! You look amazing. 🥰"

Morongwa Machaba shared:

"She's so gorgeous, yoh!"

Leesorandom said:

"Such beauty! 😍😍"

PamperT wrote:

"Beauty doesn’t explain this splendid outfit, and she is wearing it gracefully. You are beautiful, Nana. 👌"

SmahB said:

"Beautiful. ❤️"

GlowTouchBeautyStudio addeD:

"Beautiful Makoti and beautiful attire. ❤️❤️❤️"

Dudu said:

"Azange ngayibona intwenhle kanje."

Nthabs43 shared:

"Semhle. ❤️"

Nina Jacobs added:

"Akasemhle! 😩"

Mamtimande_s wrote:

"My goodness. 😍"

Jrt Brown asked:

"Dress details? 😩"

