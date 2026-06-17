A South African man's tactical approach to a supermarket trolley dash challenge has caused a massive stir across social media networks

The frantic shopper prioritised high-value braai necessities over standard daily essentials, leaving spectators completely divided on his performance

While some viewers praised his selective steak-and-camping strategy, critics feel he wasted valuable time looking confused at the finish line

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A South African shopper caused a stir online after a video of his unique supermarket trolley dash was shared online. Image: Bronkhorstspruit Mall

Source: Facebook

A Gauteng shopper decided to bypass the ordinary grocery lanes to plan the ultimate weekend get-together by grabbing braai essentials. The video posted on Facebook by Bronkhorstspruit Mall on 16 June 2026, captured the hilarious moment a determined man took on the high-stakes timed challenge.

The moment the countdown began, the shopper kicked off his run by rushing to the dairy section to grab packages of eggs. He ran straight to the red meat section, ignoring common household staples like maize meal, cooking oil, or laundry detergents. Instead, he cleared various cuts of steak and traditional braai meats into his cart.

Realising he still had seconds remaining on the clock, the man dashed down a non-perishable aisle and took camp chairs and a cooler box. While his strategy pointed toward a curated outdoor braai, his run hit a snag in its final moments. With time ticking down, he froze in the middle of the aisle, looking unsure of what to grab next.

The mechanics of Mzansi’s trolley dash

These retail sweepstakes remain popular promotional fixtures within the South African consumer landscape. According to the retail competition guidelines outlined by East Coast Radio, typical supermarket trolley dashes require participants to purchase specific promotional products beforehand to enter a random draw. Once selected, winners are given a strict time limit, often between 60 seconds and two minutes, to pile goods into their trollies. Major nationwide supermarket chains, including Spar, Boxer, Woolworths, Checkers and Shoprite, frequently deploy these high-energy trolley dash competitions as part of their seasonal savings campaigns. While some retailers sometimes implement caps on the maximum value of items grabbed or exclude high-ticket appliances, the challenge lies in the shopper's ability to navigate tight store layouts under pressure.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi is divided over wasted seconds

The video sparked a debate among local viewers, with consumers arguing over proper trolley dash etiquette. Many defended the man's meat-first approach, claiming they would have employed the same tactic. They reasoned that staying in the red meat section was the smartest financial move, as steaks could be frozen, while affordable, everyday items could easily be bought later. Others, however, felt that he wasted seconds and should have grabbed whatever random items were within arm's reach, regardless of whether he needed them or not.

A discussion among viewers started on whether his strategic braai haul was a masterclass or a complete waste of time. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Theresa Hanson Greeff commented:

"He thought well, did good. I would also go for the meat, the basics you can always get later."

User @Sihle Nathi Nozulu added:

"That’s a braai set up."

User @Boitumelo Samuel shared:

"I bet they had a braai night that day."

User @Mpho Mhlongo commented:

"For a change, no 20 packs of braai packs."

User @Cathy Dlozi said:

"They are going to have a lekker (nice) braai."

User @Rebecca Inno Phoshoko asked:

"So he left cooking oil right at the start and jumped for eggs? The plan was meat, why not collect that until the end of time?"

3 Briefly News articles about trolley dash challenges

A Zambian shopper’s strategic failure during a Shoprite trolley dash went viral after he prioritised bulky cereal boxes over high-value grocery items, disappointing many viewers.

A shopper filled her trolley with home items and headed to the beauty department to clean the shelves during her two-minute Woolworths trolley dash challenge, scoring items worth over R50,000.

A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and many other items.

Source: Briefly News