Murdah Bongz made a powerful comeback at the MTN Bushfire 2025 festival in Eswatini after previously posting a disturbing video of his nose bleeding and threatening to quit music

Fans, delighted by his performance, praised his energy and presence on stage, with many sharing emotional and humorous reactions online

Controversy, however, followed his earlier Cape Town post, with some social media users accusing him of using the health scare to promote his new song Blessings featuring Brenden Praise and Nontokozo Mkhize

South African musician and music producer Murdah Bongz hit the stage again to deliver an epic performance after sharing a disturbing video of his nose bleeding and threatening to quit the music industry.

Murdah Bongz has returned to performing after his concerning post. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz returns to performing

Murdah Bongz's fans were delighted to see the star doing what he does best after his recent post. The star set the stage on fire at the MTN Bushfire 2025 event in Eswatini.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Asante hitmaker shared pictures and videos of his electrifying performance in the neighbouring country. He also thanked his fans for their love. He wrote:

"We are all sent to earth to coexist and make the world go round for each other.... Through music, I have found my purpose, and this is my gift to you from me. Your support fuels my energy, thank you, Eswatini, for igniting my spirit...We are One!!!!"

Fans react to Murdah Bongz's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's post. Many were glad to see Murdah back on stage after his concerning post in Cape Town over the past weekend.

Fans gave Murdah his flowers for always giving fans the best performances

@shaaqd said:

"Amazing performance as always 🫡🫡"

@vr_travelcations commented:

"Our clients enjoyed your performance so much 🙌👏"

@mrslinky_s wrote:

"Every time he does this dance, I remember that comment on TikTok, 'Isivunguvungu sa Zinhle'😂😂"

@the_real_kiwe commented:

"I swear @murdahbongz and @oscarmbo were the only artists that mattered the whole bushfire weekend."

@zinhle2.gumede wrote:

"This moment here is unexplainable🔥❤️We thank God for your gift👏#bushfire 2025."

Murdah Bongz's fans reacted to a video of his performance. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

What happened to Murdah Bongz in Cape Town?

Murdah Bongz raised concerns when he shared a picture showing his bloody nose in a now-deleted post. The Grammy Award-nominated star even hinted that he was ready to quit the music industry.

Murdah later broke his silence in another post. Some social media users empathised with the musician, while others accused him of using the incident to promote his new song Blessings, which features Brenden Praise and Nontokozo Mkhize.

Murdah Bongz's dancing video receives mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems like peeps on social media aren't feeling popular South African music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz's dance moves anymore.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the reality TV star dancing during his DJ set at an unknown event on their Twitter (X) page, which received a lot of negative feedback from many social media users.

