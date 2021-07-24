“You Nailed It”: Somizi Uploads Hilarious Tiktok Video, Fans Can’t Stop Watching

Somizi Mhlongo uploaded a hilarious video to Instagram from his TikTok page and had his fans in stitches

It must have been a slow Saturday for the celebrity and he made people's day a lot better by making them laugh

His fans took to the comments section and told Somizi that he nailed it and that they could not stop watching it

Somizi Mhlongo is never bored, he is always up to something. It must have been a slow Saturday for him to make this video.

Fans loved it and couldn't stop watching it. He wore a beanie over a wig with clothes pegs on the ends of his fingers.

Somizi nailed the TikTok video and had fans laughing. Photo credit: @Somizi

Source: Instagram

He lipsynced perfectly to the song and Mzansi was impressed with quite a few people telling him that he'd nailed it.

He captioned the video with:

"Uyabhora and uyadina shem" (Boring and annoying, shame).

Social media users react to Somizi's hilarious video

kgomotso_minnie

" I watched this over and over because I couldn't understand what's happening."

fezilemakhubu_:

"I knew you where gonna do this."

djhappygalsa:

"You nailed it ."

pat_sithebe:

" thee most entertaining person you."

luyandazanempilo:

"I've seen it all yaz, I was not ready for this."

Somizi reveals the thing he hates to do the most

Somizi Mhlongo dropped some hard facts about his life in a candid video he uploaded on Instagram. The celebrity revealed that he loved to look after himself and looked forward to bathing, moisturising and doing his hair.

However, he revealed that he hates to brush his teeth despite how conscious he is of his mouth and how his breath smells.

He wanted to know if other people felt the same way and confessed that he is really lazy when it comes to brushing his teeth.

Kelly Khumalo calls out son for speaking broken English

Kelly Khumalo is not paying exorbitant private school fees for her son to speak broken English. The starlet made that crystal clear on a recent episode of her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo.

The snippet of the show was shared by Somizi on his Instagram page.

In the clip, Kelly and her kids were going somewhere and before they left, Kelly asked Christian why he brought some costumes.

Source: Briefly.co.za