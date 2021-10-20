DJ Zinhle has expressed on several occasions throughout her reality show The Unexpected that marriage is not a priority in her life

The hitmaker's statement has grabbed the attention of many, leading peeps to question why the DJ is shying away from commitment

In the most recent episode of The Unexpected, Zinhle opened up about her reason for taking it slow on all things wedding-related

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Zinhle's reality show, The Unexpected, has seen several episodes in which her family members asked her when she plans on getting married. Zinhle has stated quite a few times that she has no intentions of doing so.

Murdah Bongz brought up the topic of marriage in the last episode and the Black Motion star was shut down just the same.

DJ Zinhle has delved deeper into the reasons why she is not racing to the altar. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's reality show has really opened up her life to the public eye. While the show documents her pregnancy and journey towards giving birth, another major focus of the series has been her relationship with Murdah Bongz.

Marriage has been a major topic between Zinhle and her family but the DJ has yet to show interest in walking down the aisle, reports News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In episode four of The Unexpected, Murdah Bongz expressed his intention to pay lobola for his baby momma and do right by her but Zinhle quickly turned away his cows, reports OKMzansi.

Zinhle asked Bongz whether he was trying to do what was right for them or right for her parents. Bongani then told his girlfriend that he had already spoken to her family about it. The DJ then explained:

"You can't go ahead and make decisions without speaking to me. We don't have marriage in our plans yet, we don't have any of those things. Our situation is not easy, we have to figure out how you will relate to Kairo's father, Kairo and Asante, it's a lot. So we need to take it one step at a time."

While that statement planted a seed of doubt in Murdah's mind about Zinhle's intentions for the future of the relationship, the musician then reassured her boyfriend that marriage is not completely off the table but it's going to take some time to get there.

DJ Zinhle opens up about the importance of Murdah Bongz and AKA getting along

Briefly News reported DJ Zinhle's reality stardom has given fans an inside look into all of the moments that led up to Asante's birth. A major focus on the show has been her pregnancy as well as all the questions centred around her lack of a wedding ring.

Zinhle had cleared it all up saying she needs to know be assured that both her children and their respective fathers will be okay should she decide to say "I do".

It is public knowledge that the My Name Is hitmaker has a daughter named Kairo with rapper AKA and just recently welcomed a second daughter with her current boyfriend, Black Motion star Murdah Bongz.

Zinhle has stated on many occasions throughout The Unexpected that she has no intention of getting married. She stated that her reasons for shying away from marriage were completely personal and by no means a reflection of Bongani, reports The South African.

The latest episode of her show followed a discussion between her and Asante's father about the surname that the little girl would take once she was born. This once again brought up the topic of marriage, which Zinhle shut down again, reports ZAlebs.

The DJ said that their blended family did not need marriage in order to function well, they all just needed to be on the same page.

Source: Briefly.co.za