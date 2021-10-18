DJ Zinhle Opens Up About the Importance of Murdah Bongz and AKA Getting Along

Despite conflicting reviews, DJ Zinhle's reality show The Unexpected has revealed quite a bit about the musician's personal life

The show has had a large focus on Zinhle's pregnancy with second baby Asante, and the traditional aspects that come with it

In the latest episode, the DJ opened up her reluctance to get married, putting it down to her need to have her baby daddies on good terms

DJ Zinhle's reality stardom has given fans an inside look into all of the moments that led up to Asante's birth. A major focus on the show has been her pregnancy as well as all the questions centred around her lack of a wedding band.

Zinhle had cleared it all up saying she needs to know be assured that both her children and their respective fathers will be okay should she decide to say "I do".

DJ Zinhle has revealed that it is important to her that her baby daddies have a civil relationship.

Source: Instagram

It is public knowledge that the My Name Is hitmaker has a daughter named Kairo with rapper AKA and just recently welcomed a second daughter with her current boyfriend, Black Motion star, Murdah Bongz.

Zinhle has stated on many occasions throughout The Unexpected that she has no intentions of getting married. She stated that her reasons for shying away from marriage were completely personal and by no means a reflection of Bongani, reports The South African.

The latest episode of her show followed a discussion between her and Asante's father about the surname that the little girl would take once she was born. This once again brought up the topic of marriage, which Zinhle shut down again, reports ZAlebs.

The DJ said that their blended family did not need marriage in order to function well, they all just needed to be on the same page. Elaborating on it further, Zinhle said:

"So that is the hardest question...So how am I going to bring Bongani and his kid with me? So there’s Kiernan and Kairo on this side and Bongani and his child on the other side. I need to find a way to make Bongani and Kiernan get along. That is the only way this is going to work."

