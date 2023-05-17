The Real Housewives of Durban viewers have given Annie Mthembu her followers following another explosive reunion episode

The reality TV show viewers loved how Annie remained composed and called a spade a spade without hiding her feelings

Some fans called the reality television star out over the way she addressed Sorisha when she found out that she covered up for Sane

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ viewers have praised Annie Mthembu for being calm. Image: @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers claim Annie Mthembu was the star of Season 3

Viewers loved how Annie kept herself composed from the beginning of the show, even when Sane was saying bad things behind her back.

According to ZAlebs, Twitter has been awash with praise for Annie Mthembu. The star gained thousands of followers after the second episode of the reunion.

RHOD star Annie Mthembu gains followers after Season 3 reunion

Annie found herself trending on Twitter as fans were discussing The Real Housewives Of Durban Season 3 reunion episode.

@Shoun_B said:

"Omg, Annie’s heart has been in the right place this entire season and this reunion is making me like her more. "

@lessssssa_ commented:

"Also, Annie’s reasoning when she saw sorisha lied to her, but that’s your billionaire friend #RHODurbanReunion"

@PTY_2023 noted:

"Annie is the sweetheart shame, I love her. What you see is what you get. She like people who take accountability, i mean, whats not to like about her? Stay like that Mrs Guru. You are great. I wish you were not Sorishas friend though. #RHODurbanReunion"

@Mapeh10 added:

"I was starting to like her, but today's reunion showed she showed me flames..Annie usually hates people who lie 2 her, Sorisha lied to her and made her believe that Nonku said all those nasty staff but Annie did not hold Sorisha accountable for such..Instead, she defended her. Y?"

RHOD fans show MaBlerh love after successfully hosting Showmax show’s Season 3 reunion special: “Well done”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi appears to have changed its tune regarding MaBlerh being the worst person to host The Real Housewives of the Durban reunion special.

According to ZAlebs, when the second part of the Showmax show's Season 3 reunion special aired, many fans took to social media to give MaBlerh his flowers.

This positive reaction came after many RHOD viewers claimed that MaBlerh was "biased" towards Sorisha Naidoo in part one. Many viewers didn't like how her utterly "dismissed" cast members like Nonku Williams.

