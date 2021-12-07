An unknown Ekurhuleni resident is the winner of Saturday's R63 million lotto jackpot and they have yet to claim their prize

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza is urging the winner to contact them in order to claim their million rand prize

Social media users shared similar responses to the news with some jokingly claiming that they are the missing winner

National Lottery Ithuba is currently on the search for the winner of a R63 million jackpot. The winner purchased the ticket mere hours before the draw. The person is said to hail from Alberton, Ekurhuleni and paid R80 for a quick pick.

The draw, which happened on Saturday, resulted in the unnamed person winning millions of rands. CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza said that they are urging the winner to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

According to TimesLIVE, the winnings have still not been claimed. A report by IOL revealed that the winning numbers were 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and the bonus ball was 14.

Social media's reaction to the news was not something unusual:

@vvv000147 said:

"There’s no winner, it’s the same people who play at different places. The winner will be described as “unemployed and indigent”. Lol."

@Tzzy_Teb shared:

"Please come this side, I got the winning ticket."

@nkabindeti responded with:

"I wish it was me, quitting my job and starting my dream businesses."

@LegendaryTeflon asked:

"Where’s that damn ticket vele?"

