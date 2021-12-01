Natasha Thahane Explains R1 Million Bursary and Conversation with Baleka Mbethe

During her interview with MacG, Natasha Thahane told the podcaster that when she wanted to go study abroad, she just called Baleka Mbethe and she made it happen

The actress topped trending charts as peeps digested the large amount of money she was given by the government and blamed it on her political associations

Natasha has since come out and cleared up what she said in the podcast, changing her narrative completely, and fans are raising eyebrows

Natasha Thahane had the whole of Mzansi talking when she revealed how she was able to study at the New York Film Academy. Many questioned how the government was able to come up with such funds for one individual while others struggle for the bare minimum.

Politicians were gearing up to get involved when the actress released videos explaining the fiasco.

TimesLIVE reported that when Natasha went on MacG's Podcast and Chill, she opened her mouth and sang like a bird about the massive favour she called into Baleka Mbethe. The actress, who is Desmond Tutu's granddaughter, told the YouTuber that the Department of Arts and Culture wrangled a whole million to fund her studies abroad.

This information did not go down well with many, especially considering the tertiary education crisis in the country. IOL reports that Musi Miamane got involved to demand government transparency about what Thahane revealed. Musi called out many politicians, including Nathi Mthethwa, demanding answers for the funding.

The situation iss escalating and peeps are not going to let it go any time soon. ZAlebs reported that Natasha could not just sit back any more, so she posted videos on her social media explaining her truth about the funding drama. In the video, she denied calling Baleka Mbethe and said she does not have a personal relationship with the minister.

The celeb said that she ran into Baleka at an event, where she walked up to her and asked her about funding opportunities, and that was the last conversation she had with her. Thahane went on to explain that she was not given R1 million but rather R350 000. She said:

"She advised me to explore the Department of Arts and Culture because they have funding opportunities and that was the first and last conversation. She did not make any calls on my behalf."

Tweeps reacted to her videos and needless to say, they were not satisfied with her attempt at a justification.

@Mizz_TooMe said:

"This just made things worse. First of all, you explicitly mentioned in your interview that it was a phone call - now you ran into her? Secondly, bursary funding is limited to R250k. How did you get R100k additional funding? Lastly, in what ways did you contribute to the arts?"

