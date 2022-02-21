LOL: Dineo Ranaka Shares Cute Video of Her Daughter, 9, Giving Her Dating Advice

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has shared an adorable video in which her nine-year-old daughter, Kopano, gives her dating advice

The reality TV star's kid tells her straight in the face that she must block all the men who slide into her DMs with the hopes of dating her

Social media users took to the Metro FM presenter's comment section to tell her that they relate to her story as some of their daughters are also territorial

Dineo Ranaka's nine-year-old daughter is now giving her dating advice. Kopano is clearly way too protective over her mom. And she's very opinionated too, just like the Metro FM presenter.

Dineo Ranaka posted a clip of Kopano giving her dating advice. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo took to social media recently to share a clip of herself and the youngster having a chat about dating. It's clear from Kopano's eyes that she doesn't want any gent near her mom.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star posted the clip in which her bundle of joy tells her how to respond to thirsty men. She captioned the clip:

"So my daughter, Kopano gave me advice on how to respond to the gents that are tryna get with me, guys she’s 9!!!"

In the video, Kopano hilariously tells her mom to block all her admirers who slide into her DMs. She also advised her mother to tell men that she's too old to be in a relationship. Peeps took to Dineo's timeline to share that they relate to her story. Some shared that an apple never falls far from the tree.

spatsha said:

"Congratulations on giving birth to yourself."

xhosalitevuza wrote:

"These children sisi, my 10yr old told me, I quote, 'Mama you should have got yourself a Valentine's partner, vuka emaqandeni.' Mind you I have a partner but he was away."

philile1504 commented:

"My daughter cringes when someone tries to step up to me in public. She's the same age. She can't stand it, they want us to die alone these ones."

_porshhii wrote:

"It's the empty can for me... These ndabas make her very thirsty. Noted: 'Bye Bye and Block'."

melb_gp said:

"Wise words, just say bye bye and block him."

oka_monyela added:

"Say bye bye and block them. Very territorial, how sweet. You are a granny, Dineo."

