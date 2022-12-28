One woman was showered with blessings in 2022 and took a moment to show gratitude on social media

Twitter user Lupiwe Poswa shared pictures of her many grateful moments, praying 2023 will be just as amazing

Mzansi peeps let the woman know that she has been blessed and has every right to be happy

As the year comes to an end many people are sharing their gratitude for their blessings. One woman had a cracker of a year and couldn’t be more grateful.

Twitter user Lupiwe Poswa feels grateful for all that 2022 blessed her with. Image: Twitter / Lupiwe Poswa

Source: Twitter

It is always a good idea to take a minute to sit back and appreciate the good things that happened. This lady did that and she had plenty to be grateful for.

Twitter user Lupiwe Poswa shared four pictures of monumental moments from 2022. With a new car, graduation, and other blessings, the beautiful woman had one incredible year.

“A year full w blessings ”

People shower the woman with praise

These are definitely blessings to be grateful for. People let the lady know she achieved a lot of great things and deserves to be happy.

Take a look:

@REALEST_MANCHI said:

“Congratulations on all your achievement.”

@AyehSylvester1 said:

“Amazing lady.”

@koketso1030 said:

“Congrats Lupiwe!”

@BIGdrakerr said:

“10/10 babe ”

