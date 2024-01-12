A South African doctor shared a powerful and inspiring post about her recent achievements

In A TikTok video, she thanks God for her med school graduation, new job, moving to a new province, and her first home

The woman's career ascent and personal victories, achieved through faith and perseverance, are a reminder that God's blessings can pave the way for amazing transformations

A woman shared how God has blessed her medical career and her personal goals. Image: @lollygitywa

A focused and faithful South African woman is winning at life one accomplishment at a time!

Blessed journey, bright future

Qualified doctor @lollygitywa1 took to social media to share her fantastic career and personal milestones.

In a TikTok video, @lollygitywa1 is seen beaming in her car as she reveals that she graduated from medical school, moved to a new province, started a new job, and will soon be moving into her first home.

'What a faithful God we serve... So grateful for all the blessings that continue to fall on me," @lollygitywa1 said.

Seeing black queens achieving their goals and wildest dreams is always so inspiring. Check out the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the doctor

@lollygitywa1's inspiring story resonates deeply with viewers, who shower her with congratulations, share the joy of her accomplishments, and celebrate the possibilities that await her.

The doctor's post inspired several netizens and sparked many congratulatory messages.

sisandavenimohale wrote:

"When the time is right i the lord will make it happen Congratulations ."

Gorgeous_Mel said:

"Congratulations ."

thandiswa commented:

"You really are blessed❤️."

PhumzaMthethwa replied:

"Congratulations sis❤❤. We serve a God of possibilities ."

halamlisa responded:

"Congratulations to you baby girl. uThixo Akufihle❤️."

User said:

"Congratulations Dr❤️."

