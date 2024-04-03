Nonku Williams' ex-fiancé set the record straight about the reality TV star's allegations

Dumisani "Rough Diamond" Ndlanzi spoke out against claims that he scammed the RHOD star, saying he never touched a cent of her money

Mzansi's reactions to Rough Diamond's claims were mixed, where some believed him while others weren't buying it

Rough Diamond addressed Nonku Williams' claims that he scammed her of R300K. Images: ndlanzidumisani, nonku_williams

Nonku Williams' ex-fiancé, Rough Diamond, spoke out about the allegations that he scammed his former partner. Dumisani Ndlanzi revealed that contrary to Nonku's allegations, he has never touched her money, and was always supporting her financially.

Rough Diamond speaks out about Nonku Williams

When she's not topping trends from Real Housewives of Durban, Nonku Williams is making headlines over her tumultuous relationship with her ex, Dumisani "Rough Diamond" Ndlanzi.

The estranged couple has been exchanging words through interviews and their petty battle is never-ending.

Briefly News reported that Rough Diamond claimed to have saved his former lover from debt and supported her financially.

Podcaster, Hazel Mahazard shared a short clip of her interview with Ndlanzi addressing the allegations that he scammed Nonku out of R300K:

Mzansi weighs in on Rough Diamond's claims

Netizens aren't buying Rough Diamond's story about supporting Nonku financially and called him out for chasing clout:

lesco5 said:

"Nah, I know a criminal when I see one, and this one is a criminal."

Halala_2short wrote:

"This guy was arrested for rape. Nothing he says will ever matter."

colwerlosi was confused:

"It’s hard to believe him, it's not make sure. Was he clout-chasing? Did he want to be famous? The whole thing was off."

miss_kp asked:

"Where is his wife? Some men will embarrass you."

Meanwhile, some netizens are convinced that RD is telling the truth, and encouraged him to speak out:

leeramafa said:

"I believe him."

mpilom0 wrote:

"I may like Nonku but I never believed the story that he extorted money from her. He’s the one who bought her a luxury Mercedes-Benz, but he’s stealing R300k from her?"

BetwaySolutions posted:

"Brother, we always believed you."

davejunior89 responded:

"Men are good people, but as long you keep pushing us, we will end up revealing those hidden skeletons."

