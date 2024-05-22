Two crew members from the hit Mzansi Magic show Shaka iLembe passed away, and food poisoning was the rumoured cause

However, Mzansi Magic has clarified that one of the deceased, a make-up artist, passed away at her home

In a statement, Mzansi Magic alleged that the crew member reported flu-like symptoms

Controversy hit Shaka iLembe after the death of two crew members recently. There were unconfirmed reports that a food poisoning incident hit the production house, but Mzansi Magic denied this.

What happened to the crew members at Shaka iLembe?

Speculations arose when two crew members from the hit Mzansi Magic show Shaka iLembe passed away. Food poisoning was allegedly the reason, but Mzansu Magic refuted those claims.

According to a statement reported by TshisaLIVE, Mzansi Magic clarified that one of the deceased, a make-up artist, passed away at her home. The artist has reportedly said she felt weak and described her symptoms as flu-like.

The make-up artist died 3 days later

In a statement, Mzansi Magic continued that a next-of-kin was contacted, and they then took her to see a medic.

Unfortunately, three days following the doctor's visit, the woman passed away.

“Mzansi Magic can confirm that there was no food poisoning on the set of Shaka iLembe. The makeup artist was on set for only one and a half days. On the second day, she said she felt weak and had flu-like symptoms.

"She was then sent to see the medic, and her next of kin was contacted. Regrettably, her condition worsened, and she passed away three days later at home. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

3rd season of Shaka iLembe on the way

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shaka iLembe was renewed for its third season. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on his Twitter page that they started shooting the second season weeks before the initial announcement.

Many show viewers can't wait, and some are eager to know when the second season will air.

