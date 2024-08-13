Mama Joy posted a video on social media of her cooking for her in-laws in Paris, France

The proudly South African superfan received praise from her followers online, who said she could make a great makoti

The controversial media personality has been having the time of her life in France since the start of the Olympics

South African superfan Mama Joy is still enjoying some time away in France with Papa Joy's family. Her latest social media post had people buzzing.

Mama Joy had wife duties in France as she cooked for her in-laws. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

Mama Joy posts video cooking for her in-laws

On X, Mama Joy shared a video where she cooked for her in-laws in Paris, France, in true South African style. The personality used an outdoor pot and cooked on an open fire.

Mama Joy is still in France despite the Paris Olympics having been concluded.

"Mamajoy and Thonie are taking SA to France. Look at this capturing France. Bringing the land home," she captioned her video.

Mzansi says Mama Joy is a great French makoti

People praised the superfan, saying that she could make a great makoti one day.

@Am_Blujay said:

"You deserve to be Miss South Africa. Put a love potion in there, mama so they donate the tower to Eastern Cape."

@dima_phoshoko shared:

"So proud of you mama. You are a gone girl."

@Mlungu_Wajehova added:

"You will fall pregnant. Come back here."

@Khamlana said:

"Don't come back, you gonna make a great makoti out there."

@talent4realz guhsed:

"Yazi I love you Mama joy. We might be disrespectful to you at times, but I love you."

@RebeccaCindi stated:

"Yaaaas MamaJoy enjoy it while you still there in Paris."

@Homebuddy28 asked:

"Ma'am did you travel with the pots?"

Is Mama Joy engaged?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy might have teased that she is engaged to her life partner, Papa Joy. She and the French man have been in a long-distance relationship.

The sports enthusiast Mama Joy has been in Paris to enjoy the 2024 Olympics with Papa Joy. Mama Joy's love life has been a hot topic since people learned that Papa Joy funds her trips.

