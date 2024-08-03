Mama Joy recently teased that she may be engaged to her life partner Papa Joy, a French man she has been in a long-distance relationship with

Beloved sports enthusiast Mama Joy has been in Paris to enjoy the 2024 Olympics with Papa Joy

'Mama Joy's love life has been a hot topic ever since people found out that Papa Joy funds her trips

Mama Joy has been a hot topic since she left to watch the Paris Olympics. Papa Joy accompanied her on the trip, and she has been supporting his home country in a soccer match for the semi-finals at the 2024 Olympics.

Mama Joy wore SA regalia to support France for Papa Joy at the Paris Olympics, and many were touched. Image: @joyChauke5

Mama Joy also recently suggested that wedding bells are on the horizon for her and Papa Joy. A recent post by Mama Joy shows that she is a supportive partner when they watch sports.

Mama Joy supports France for Papa Joy

In a post on X, Mama Joy referred to her partner, Papa Joy, as her "hubby". She said that he was supposed to be in his home country of France when they played against Argentina in a semi-final football match. Read the post:

SA gushes over Mama Joy and Papa Joy

Online users thought the post by Mama Joy was interesting since she wore South Africa's colours to support France. Some joked that Papa Joy should pay lobola before she calls him hubby. Read the comments below:

@GoodwillButhel1 joked:

"This man cant be hubby ,we are still waiting for our cows ,he is still a boyfriend."

@zandilisous agreed:

"He's the Man mama enjoy and tell him uncle are waiting for the cows."

@FundInto wrote:

"Hhayi you are unfortunately paid to promote SA. Not your boyfriends country wena,"

@aaron_mthembu2 agreed:

"When are you supporting the SA athletes? Ungasabuyi ekhaya uhlale nalawo ma French toast akho."

@Karkazela commented:

"Mama Joy, when you support your French hubby, shiya amaFlag wethu ekhaya.Don't wear SA colors to support France."

Chauke captures lovely moment with 'mom-in-law', enthuses SA

Briefly News previously reported that Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke is livin' la vida in France and snapping up a catalogue for the memory bank while at it.

Mzansi's superfan is in the City of Love to support SA teams during the Olympic action and spend precious time with the man in her life.

Mama Joy fully displayed the latter when she took to the timeline, again giving Mzansi a front-row seat to the blissful romance with "Papa Joy", as he's come to be fondly known

