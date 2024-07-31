Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke recently cut a picture of pure delight for a photo with her partner "Papa Joy's" mother

Chauke headed online to share the lovely scenes with her bevvy of intrigued followers amid her trip to France

Ecstatic scenes broke out in her mentions as X users flooded her mentions with their reactions to the picture

Mama Joy shared a lovely moment with her partner "Papa Joy's" mother in the kitchen. Images: @JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke is livin' la vida in France and snapping up a catalogue for the memory bank while at it.

Mzansi's superfan is in the City of Love to support SA teams during the Olympic action and spend precious time with the man in her life.

Mama Joy livin' la vida

Mama Joy fully displayed the latter when she took to the timeline, again giving Mzansi a front-row seat to the blissful romance with "Papa Joy", as he's come to be fondly known.

However, instead of him, Chauke shared a picture on X of herself and Papa Joy's mother whipping up what could only be a French treat in the kitchen.

She posted the photo with the caption:

"Cooking with my mother-in-law [in] France."

The picture captured a super-excited Chauke, smiling from ear to ear with the older woman beside her, who, apart from a side profile, could not be made out.

The two met recently to coincide with Chauke's trip to the country.

Enthused locals flood post

This translated to equally joyous scenes for Chauke's followers and others invested in her romantic life.

The post, which had nearly 565,000 views, attracted 11000 likes, 800 reposts and 555 responses within a day of its posting.

Briefly News looks at some of the colourful reactions.

@SherrifftheCap wrote:

"Mama Joy, you [are the] true definition of 'age is just a number'. Look where you are now."

@rikiweird said:

"Stop putting on make-up. Thank you."

@DlaminiDukani added:

"Mama SA. Congratulations, Mama. To be honest, I like the life you are living. You are a good example to many South Africans. Keep flying [the] SA flag high."

Mama Joy fondly recalls ‘Fan of the Tournament’ tag

In related news, Briefly News reported that it was a final to remember, and Mama Joy recalled the highlight of the 2023 Rugby World Cup as it climaxed for more than South Africa's win.

Chauke's status as a superfan has been a hot topic of debate of late following Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's announcement that his department was pulling the plug on sponsoring fans to support the country's national teams at international sporting events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News