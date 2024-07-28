Mama Joy shared her experience watching South Africa at the Rugby Seve at the Paris Olympics, and it did not go well

The South African sports enthusiast is in France with Papa Joy, and they recently watched the men's Rugby Seven semi-final against France

Papa Joy made a video after the end of the Rugby Sevematch, which had people laughing at how she reacted to South Africa's loss

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa men's Rugby Sevens played against France. Mama Joy went to watch the Rugby Sevens game with her French life partner, Papa Joy.

Mama Joy watched South Africa lose to France at the Rugby Sevens game, and Papa Joy comforted her. Image: @joychauke / X

Source: UGC

Papa Joy made a hilarious video about the France vs South Africa match. Mama Joy had people laughing after she shared her reactions to the game at the Olympics.

Mama Joy handles SA loss to France

In a Rugby Seven mains tournament semi-final, France beat South Africa 19-5. In a video, Papa Jpy checked on her mood after the loss. Watch the clip to hear Mama Joy say she is happy his country won too:

SA amused by Mama Joy

Online users could not help but laugh at the video of Mama Joy.. Later South African team won the bronze medal match against Australia, according to the Olympics.

@gerald_tumelo said:

"Ebn 😂 mama Joy is a gone Girl."

@popefranci56915 gushed:

"Our national son inlaw has won mama joy."

@EdwardthembaSa joked:

"But you said you’re CHARM,THE GOOD LUCK of our National Teams angithi?..what happened….Unless you did the deed with papa joy before the game."

@PopMathobela raved:

"Mama Joy superfan of Papajoy. Good for you mama Flying the French 🇫🇷 🇿🇦 South African."

@LeboLeleMakola said|:

"Gone girl 😭 my type of gworl."

Joy Chauke living it up in Paris with Papa Joy, netizens react

Briefing News previously reported that South African sports superfan, Joy Chauke is having a ball with her bae, Papa Joy in Paris.

Chauke flew to the city of love for the Olympics. Her travels caused many chest pains given the announcement made by Sports Minister Gayton, with regards to sponsoring superfans.

Mama Joy shared a few posts on her X account about her time with Papa Joy in the few hours after she arrived in France. Papa Joy went to fetch Chauke at the station and they had a wonderful ride home.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News