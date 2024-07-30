South African comedian Trevor Noah got dragged into the Vanessa Chidimma saga recently

The Miss SA finalist was compared to the multi-award winning comedian as both their fathers aren't South African nationals

Many netizens on social media shared their reason why they don't hate or dislike Trevor, and others defended Chidimma

Mara, Trevor Noah will never catch a break on these social media pages. The comedian was dragged into an ongoing saga online.

Trevor Noah gets compared to Miss SA finalist Chidimma

It looks like netizens will continue stirring the pot regarding Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma's true identity. Recently, one of Mzansi's talented comedians, Trevor Noah, was compared to Chidimma.

According to Fakazanews, a few online users started dragging Noah into this saga by claiming that the SA-born comedian is also not of South African roots, as one of his parents is not from Mzansi.

@Thuso1Africa shared on his Twitter (X) page:

"Trevor Noah: Father from Switzerland, mother from South Africa. South Africans love him. Chidinma: Father from Nigeria, mother from South Africa. Xenophobic South Africans hate her, they say she is not South African. Xenophobic South Africans are an embarrassment to our country."

Trevor and Chidimma's comparison sparks debate online

Many netizens engaged in a debate regarding the comparison of Trevor Noah and Vanessa Chidimma. See some of the comments below:

@Ayoksy commented:

"South Africans should be ashamed of themselves. Xenophobia is a disease."

@nompi2616 said:

"Chichi must go to Nigeria and compete for Miss Nigeria. Hope she wins the competition & meet South Africans at international competition e.g. Miss Universe. She’s a divorcee with a child and questionable citizenship, this is too much for South Africans to adjust to it overnight."

@Ayoksy responded:

"South Africans always attacking other nationals yet they are the most corrupt and fraudulent. My last visit there, they stole everything from me... my phone, luggage etc..."

@Aynana24 mentioned:

"They hate her because Nigeria is involved. If her father wasn't a Nigerian, this would have been fine with them."

@Krispowerpoint wrote:

"Trevor's mum is Xhosa, which is one of his biological parents. Trevor as a true son of the soil, knows more than 3 of the official languages of the Republic of South Africa. Seeing that you were comparing..... I Think South Africans are just infuriated by Nigerians in general!"

@_WiseySA said:

"He's mother is Xhosa unlike Chidinma."

