South Africa has debated between their favourite radio presenter between veterans Sizwe Dhlomo and Tbo Touch

It seems as though Sizwe Dhlomo has taken the cup in the debate as some tweeps listed their non-favourite things about Tbo Touch

Both personalities have changed the game when it comes to radio presenting, with Sizwe killing it at Kaya 959 and Tbo Touch presenting at Metro FM

Sizwe Dhlomo and Tbo Touch had Mzansi debating on who was the better radio presenter. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @tbotouch

South African online users had a debate on who is the best local radio personality.

Many chose Sizwe Dhlomo as their favourite, and some were displeased by Tbo Touch's style of presenting.

Mzansi has a heated debate on who is their favourite radio personality

A Twitter user @_mashesha asked netizens whose show they would rather tune into between Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo and Metro FM's seasoned presenter Tbo Touch.

"When it comes to Radio, whose show would you stay tuned to between Sizwe and Tbo Touch?"

Netizens have their say on the debate

@b_bisto replied:

"Sizwe is informative. Touch is always talking."

@nyiko_Downs said:

"Sizwe all day long."

@tembisaonlyn replied:

"I'd choose Sizwe. Tbo is too American, he thinks we in America."

@TBNgwenya said:

"I've not heard Sizwe on the radio, so it's Tbo Touch."

Tbo Touch's advice is out of touch

The Metro FM host of The Touchdown gave his followers some money advice and said R100 000 would diminish in its value over two years and become R10K.

In his tweet, he said:

"R100 000 today is going to be R10K in two years. So if you're earning R20K right now you better make all means to earn R200 000 in two years."

