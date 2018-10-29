Emtee’s house, cars, and net worth in 2022: Inside the rapper’s lifestyle (pics)

Mthembeni Ndevu, alias Emtee, is a famous South African rapper. He is best known for hits songs such as Roll Up, Corner Store, Pearl Thusi, and Amamenemene. The controversial artist has made a significant contribution to the South African music industry. Recently, Emtee's house caught the attention of people who wished to know more about his lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The rapper posing for a picture in a multi-coloured jacket. Photo: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Most South Africans dream of owning homes and work hard to achieve this dream. Like any other musician, rapper Emtee is known for spending his money on the finer things in life. Read on to discover more about Emtee's house, net worth, and cars.

Emtee’s house in 2022

In early 2021, rumours circulated that the South African rapper had bought a beautiful mansion, making people question the source of his wealth. The alleged purchase came after losing a house and two cars following his split from Ambitiouz Entertainment, a controversial record label.

How much is Emtee's house? The mansion allegedly cost him R4 million. The rapper came forth and dismissed the rumours. He implied that the alleged Emtee mansion was not his. He only posed for a picture in front of the property.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Previous home

Before leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment, the rapper resided in a luxurious 4-bedroom apartment in Midrand with his family. It was claimed that the label paid for the house and the cars he drove. The apartment featured modern amenities, including a pool and a home studio.

The rapper and his family vacated the premises in 2019 without notifying the label. It was later claimed he left because he had arrears in rent and had caused minor damage to the building.

After vacating the premises, he moved from house to house. People hosted him and his family for a while before he moved in with his in-laws as he worked to get back on his feet.

The rapper posing for a picture in a blue Adidas t-shirt. Photo: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Where is Emtee's new house located?

Although numerous people are curious about Emtee's new house in 2022, the rapper has remained tight-lipped about his private life. It is presumed that he is still working hard to purchase a new home for his family.

Cars

Before parting ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment, the rapper was known for his love for sleek automobiles. He purchased his first car in 2016 after gaining attention and fame in the South African music scene.

Later, he purchased his second car, a luxurious Mercedes-AMG A45. The car allegedly cost him R800,000. He lost his cars after leaving the record label. There is little information about Emtee's house and cars in 2022.

Emtee's net worth

The rapper's net worth is $300k or R5 million. He has made most of his money from his music career. He also earns from his record label and doing brand endorsements.

He has released five studio albums and one extended play, as listed below.

Avery (2015)

(2015) DIY (2015) (EP)

(2015) (EP) Manando (2017)

(2017) DIY 2 (2018)

(2018) DIY 3 (2020)

(2020) Logan (2021)

How much does Emtee make monthly?

The rapper's monthly income from Emtee Records is yet to be disclosed. Before starting his label, he was signed with Ambitiouz Entertainment. He revealed that Ambitiouz Entertainment paid him under R20k monthly. He received a constant salary regardless of the number of gigs he performed.

The rapper posing for a picture outdoors. Photo: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Awards

The rapper is known for releasing feel-good music that has earned him several awards.

Best Hip Hop Act MTV Africa Music Award

Best New International Act BET Award

Best male artiste in South Africa African Muzic Magazine Award

Song Of The Year South African Hip Hop Award for Roll Up

Best Rap Album South African Hip Hop Award for Avery

Personal life

The rapper was born on 17th September 1992, making him 29 years old as of 2022. He is a married father of two. His sons have inspired his music.

He welcomed his first son, Avery, in 2015 and named his first album after him. In 2018, he welcomed his second son, Logan, who also has an album named after him.

The details and worth of Emtee's house are scarce after losing his apartment and cars in 2019. The talented rapper is currently working hard to regain his lost glory in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Impressive list of 20 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the richest musicians in Africa and their net worth. The music industry in Africa is continuously growing, and the world appreciates African beats more.

Artists work hard to release quality music. As a result, some have gotten their big break and have become wealthy. Some of the affluent stars on the continent are Akon, Black Coffee, Koffi Olomide, Rudeboy, Sarkodie, AKA, Davido, and Wizkid.

Source: Briefly News