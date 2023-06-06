Emtee is embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, as she obtained a court order to protect their assets during their pending divorce

Chinsamy accused Emtee of unauthorised transfers totalling R599 603 from their family trust account, aiming to deplete the trust's assets and leave her with nothing

Emtee and his legal team have agreed to repay the funds to the trust account, emphasising that the funds are secure and intact in their attorneys' trust account

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Emtee has promised to pay back the money he took from his family's trust fund. Images: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee has found himself embroiled in a legal battle with his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Nicole Chinsamy has obtained an interdict preventing Emtee from using their estate

Chinsamy successfully obtained an urgent court interdict to prevent Emtee from misusing their estate and encumbering their assets ahead of their impending divorce, reports Sunday World.

Chinsamy revealed that Emtee had transferred a substantial amount of money, approximately R599 603, from their family trust account without her consent. She argued that Emtee intended to diminish the trust's assets so that she would receive nothing when the divorce proceedings concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Emtee has agreed to repay the funds to the family account

In response to the court order, Emtee and his legal team have agreed to repay the funds to the trust account. They expressed their confusion as to why Chinsamy resorted to legal action instead of attempting to resolve the matter outside of court.

Emtee's lawyer emphasised that the funds remained intact and secure in their attorneys' trust account.

The court order prohibits Emtee from disposing of any assets or funds belonging to the Mthembeni Ndevu Trust. Both parties have been instructed not to utilise the funds for any purpose other than the benefit of the trust beneficiaries.

The South African reported that Emtee had filed for divorce from Nicole in April.

Emtee: Roll Up rapper excited to be back in studio working on fresh music, Mzansi eager for a new album

Briefly News reported on Emtee being back in the studio, working on new songs.

Mzansi were over the moon to learn that Emtee was back in the studio and working on new music. This comes after the Pearl Thusi rapper posted that he has been in the booth for three days.

It came as no surprise that his announcement of him "cooking in the studio" initiated excitement among Mzansi music followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News