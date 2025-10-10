The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) ordered Ngizwe Mchunu to apologise and retract his comments about the LGBTQIA+ community

On Friday, 10 October 2025, Ngizwe Mchunu responded to the demand, using strong language

In his scathing response, the former radio personality also questioned the SAHRC's methods

Ngizwe Mchunu responded to the SAHRC's order to apologise to the LGBTQIA+ community. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Controversial broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu has responded to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)’s order to apologise and retract his statements about the LGBTQI+ community.

The former Ukhozi FM radio host has been trending ever since he made a video reacting to a homosexual couple’s wedding. Despite the SAHRC confirming it was probing his remarks, Ngizwe Mchunu was undeterred and marched to Kwa Mai-Mai, where he was denied entry.

Ngizwe Mchunu responds to SAHRC order to apologise

After the SAHRC ordered him to apologise and retract his statements against Somizi Mhlongo and the LGBTQIA+ community, Ngizwe Mchunu reacted with a scathing response. The controversial former radio personality even used strong language in his response.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, 10 October 2025, Ngizwe Mchunu defended his remarks, stating that he was preserving Zulu cultural values and traditions.

“I don’t understand how they reached that conclusion. They can f**k off. I stand by what I said because it was meant to preserve our culture,” he added.

Mchunu argued that nothing about his sentiments was discriminatory and emphasised that he would not apologise as instructed by the SAHRC.

“How do they measure a statement to qualify it as hate speech? There is nothing in my utterance that was discriminating against anyone, and there is nothing I’m going to apologise for... at all,” Mchunu added.

Mchunu rejected the commission’s order to apologise within 24 hours or risk possible legal action. He went as far as to suggest that he would only apologise over his dead body.

“They will find their apology in my grave. I will never bow down from my statement and for representing and protecting the Zulu kingdom, my culture, and heritage,” Mchunu added.

Ngizwe Mchunu spoke out after the SAHRC ordered him to apologise and retract his statements. Image: Ngizwe Online

