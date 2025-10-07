Ngizwe Mchunu sparked outrage with his comments targeting the LGBTQIA+ community and Somizi Mhlongo

Four individuals, including a popular human rights activist, pressured a brand to sever ties with Ngizwe Mchunu

The popular brand reacted to the calls and revealed why it cannot take action against Ngizwe Mchunu

A popular brand confirmed it cut ties with Ngizwe Mchunu amid backlash over his comments. Image: Ngizwe Online

Source: Facebook

A popular company has reacted to calls to end its partnership with controversial media personality Ngizwe Nchunu.

Mchunu has topped social media charts after posting a video of himself reacting to a same-sex marriage between Simon Seun Nhlapo and Crosby Jodwana that took place on 27 September 2025. Despite landing into trouble with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Mchunu continued insulting the LGBTQIA+ community as well as Somizi Mhlongo.

After Ngizwe Mchunu was denied entry at the popular Johannesburg eatery Kwa Mai-Mai, several social media users called for another company to drop him as its brand ambassador. The company responded and clarified why it cannot take action against the self-proclaimed president of the bhinca nation.

JAC Motors responds to calls to end Ngizwe Mchunu partnership

Responding to four individuals, including human rights activist Mxolisi Makhubu, who lodged complaints, JAC Motors South Africa’s marketing manager, Braam Faul, explained that the company cannot take action against Ngizwe Mchunu because he is no longer their brand ambassador.

“There is no relationship between Mr Mchunu and us. The vehicle he drives was purchased; he owns it. He must service his vehicle at any of our dealers, as per the scheduled service requirements,” Braam Faul said.

The company shared that its partnership with Ngizwe Mchunu ended in 2023, and the former Ukhozi FM radio host purchased the car individually. JAC Motors denounced Mchunu’s derogatory statements targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.

“JAC Motors South Africa and JAC Halfway categorically denounce and distance ourselves from any and all derogatory or discriminatory statements made by Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. These views do not reflect our brand values. We remain committed to fostering an environment of respect, inclusivity, and equality for all,” said Faul.

Police responded to Ngizwe Mchunu's claims. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police react to Ngizwe Mchunu's claims

In another development, Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo responded to Ngizwe Mchunu’s claims that 12 of his men were arrested during the march held at KwaMaiMai in Johannesburg on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

Responding to Sunday World, Masondo also confirmed that no case had been opened with the police after Mchunu’s march.

“We know that there was a march at KwaMai Mai, but no one was arrested, and there’s not even a case opened. We don’t know where or who generated this misleading information,” Masondo said.

Somizi hits back at Ngizwe Mchunu

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo finally reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's homophobic comments.

In a viral video addressing a group of queer people, Somizi offered advice on how to handle the situation and what to do if it turns violent. In the clip, Somizi reminded people who they are and not to allow hurtful words to shake them.

Source: Briefly News