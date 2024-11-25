DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their union

DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, are celebrating a major milestone in their union. The stars, who are undoubtedly one of Mzansi's power couples, were hailed for being drama-free.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi celebrated their wedding anniversary. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi celebrate wedding milestone

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are definitely couple goals. The celebrity couple who share three beautiful children celebrated their wedding anniversary.

A picture of the lovely couple looking stunning as always was shared on X by Musa Khawula, who wrote:

"DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary."

Fans celebrate DJ Tira and Gugu's special day

Social media users showered the power couple with praise. Many hailed them for staying together despite the pressures of the showbiz industry.

@ross_rori said:

"This is absolutely amazing, 💯 love seeing black couples succeed in marriage..."

@ToastKing6 wrote:

"She looks like kamo phela's mother, yazi.. anyway, I'm so proud of them, especially utira, for now jumping on the sthembu band wagon. Sticking with one woman is not wrong. Well done bafo.. truly an inspiration 🙌 ⚠️❤️"

@FutureBite commented:

"They look good."

@TumeloTiger1 added:

"The couple you literally hear nothing about. So unproblematic. 💐👑❤️ Love them ❤️"

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Beautiful couple goals, even though."

@buang_masisi commented:

"Something is not right, thee Musa that we know will never post like this especially ka Tira and his wife..o sharp chomi? Any lawsuit nyana? 🤣🤣"

Source: Briefly News