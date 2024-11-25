DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage, SA Happy for Them: “What an Inspiration”
- DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their union
- Fans praised the power couple for staying drama-free and thriving despite the pressures of the entertainment industry
- Social media users hailed them as inspirational, highlighting their commitment to one another and their family
DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khathi, are celebrating a major milestone in their union. The stars, who are undoubtedly one of Mzansi's power couples, were hailed for being drama-free.
DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi celebrate wedding milestone
DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi are definitely couple goals. The celebrity couple who share three beautiful children celebrated their wedding anniversary.
A picture of the lovely couple looking stunning as always was shared on X by Musa Khawula, who wrote:
"DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary."
Fans celebrate DJ Tira and Gugu's special day
Social media users showered the power couple with praise. Many hailed them for staying together despite the pressures of the showbiz industry.
@ross_rori said:
"This is absolutely amazing, 💯 love seeing black couples succeed in marriage..."
@ToastKing6 wrote:
"She looks like kamo phela's mother, yazi.. anyway, I'm so proud of them, especially utira, for now jumping on the sthembu band wagon. Sticking with one woman is not wrong. Well done bafo.. truly an inspiration 🙌 ⚠️❤️"
@FutureBite commented:
"They look good."
@TumeloTiger1 added:
"The couple you literally hear nothing about. So unproblematic. 💐👑❤️ Love them ❤️"
@ChrisEcxel102 said:
"Beautiful couple goals, even though."
@buang_masisi commented:
"Something is not right, thee Musa that we know will never post like this especially ka Tira and his wife..o sharp chomi? Any lawsuit nyana? 🤣🤣"
