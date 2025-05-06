The South African Marketing guru and author Khaya Dlanga recently celebrated a new career milestone

Anele Mdoda's best friend announced on social media about his new gig as a Managing Partner

The best-selling author shared with his fans and followers that he has Delta Victor Bravo

Best-selling author Khaya Dlanga celebrated a career milestone. Image: @khayadlanga

Source: Instagram

Just weeks after creating drama on social media regarding Anele Mdoda's alleged surprise wedding, the South African best-selling author and Marketing Guru, Khaya Dlanga, had a new career milestone to celebrate with his fans and followers.

Recently, the star who revealed that his first encounter with Doja Cat was when she was 14 years old, excitedly announced on his Instagram page that he has bagged himself a new job at Delta Victor Bravo and EatBigFish Africa as their Managing Partner.

"Exciting times ahead. I’m thrilled to have joined Delta Victor Bravo and eatbigfish Africa as Managing Partner. Grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to the road ahead. And yes, I’ll be very serious now, just as I clearly always have, if slide four is anything to go by," he wrote

Eatbigfish Africa also excitedly shared the news about their partnership with Khaya Dlanga on their social media platforms.

They wrote:

"Delta Victor Bravo (official partner to eatbigfish in Africa) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Khaya Dlanga as Managing Partner. Dlanga brings a wealth of experience gained from prominent roles on both the agency and client sides. His impressive career spans from his early days as a copywriter at The Jupiter Drawing Room and a creative planner at Metropolitan Republic to senior marketing positions at Coca-Cola, Heineken, and most recently as Chief Marketing Officer at Rain..."

Marketing Guru Khaya Dlanga bagged a role as a Managing Partner. Image: @khayadlanga

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga clarifies Anele's "wedding"

Meanwhile, Media personality Khaya Dlanga, who received backlash for sharing Anele Mdoda's photos on social media, has clarified the radio personality's ceremony over the weekend. Dlanga adds that Mdoda and James' traditional ceremony was the final stage of the lobola process.

Mdoda's close friend, Khanya Dlanga, surprised social media users on Thursday, 24 April, when he revealed on his X account that the TV personality's ceremony was not a wedding.

"Just to clarify, what took place was not a wedding. It was the final stage of the lobola process, along with a ceremony called ukwamkela abakhwenyana, which is to say the formal acceptance of the groom by the bride’s family. (And please don’t get stuck on words like groom and bride and make them equal marriage, as in the Western tradition in this context)." wrote Dlanga.

