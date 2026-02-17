"She's So Down To Earth": South Africa's First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, Was Seen Shopping At Clicks
- South African healthcare, personal care, and beauty retail chain Clicks received a huge thumbs up when the country's First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, was spotted shopping in one of the stores
- President Ramaphosa's wife, who is also the sister of billionaire Patrice Motsepe, was seen casually having a conversation with one of the store's employees, presumably about items she was looking for
- Netizens in Mzansi loved the exchange, and many took to the comments section to hail the First Lady's humility and incredible personality
Dr Tshepo Motsepe, the First Lady of South Africa, was recently seen shopping at a Clicks store, engaging with staff members during her visit.
The now-viral video, posted on February 17th, captured the informal atmosphere of the store and revealed the First Lady's approachability and connection to the public.
The video was posted by the TikTok Account @norleenerna and was captioned:
"It was a privilege serving the 1st lady in our store, she's a humble, kind, and soft-spoken lady. Thank for choosing Vangate Mall. #CapeFlats"
Watch Dr Motsepe's interaction with a store worker below:
Mzansi gushes over the First Lady
As the video did the rounds on TikTok, social media users showed excitement and enthusiasm to share stories about the First Lady, with many hailing her humility and approachability.
One TikToker, @Jabi2, kicked off the gusto, writing:
"She's very down to earth and truly humble. She's also not easily bothered nor intimidated."
Another TikTok user, @HRH.Corporate.Life, attested to her personality, stating:
"Mme Tshepo is a sweetheart ❤️."
One user, @Doll, added:
"This woman is so humble, and naturally so. Mind you, this is besides her being the First Lady. She's very humble and soft spoken as well🥰."
@Roots.Mashinini shared:
"What a humble and confident human being. It's just that lately, her health seems to be challenging her. But even so, she doesn't give up."
Another voice on the platform, @Lio, chimed in:
"Mr Ramaphosa has been blessed with a wonderful wife. I thank God for the First Lady of South Africa, knowing she has kept her slate clean."
@Else.De.Vos, who appears to be one of the store's workers, wrote excitedly:
"My client! She's very funny as well."
Seeing that the First Lady did not appear to have been flanked by her bodyguards, a concerned TikToker, @Thulas, asked:
"Does she have no bodyguards?"
@Georgina.Wentzel was a bit envious, commenting:
"I wish that was me meeting her. I love that mother."
