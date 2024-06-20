South Africa's First Lady, Tshepo Motsepe, appeared next to her husband and the first citizen of the country at the presidential inauguration

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo swore in President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office after the African National Congress' victory at the polls

On social media, derogatory posts about Motsepe's age were met with ire as many online users slammed the uncouth behaviour

First Lady Tshepo Motsepe appeared alongside President Cyril Ramaphiosa at his inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings on 19 June. Images: Phill Magakoe/Pool and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The First Lady Tshepo Motsepe seated with her husband, President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Wednesday, 19 June, was a sight befitting of any inauguration.

During the ceremony, the presidential pair, both 71, shared a moment describable as utter adoration and devotion.

Ramaphosa, Motsepe camaraderie on display

As the president sat in his chair, still some ways from taking the oath of office conferred by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, he looked straight ahead stoically; his wife could be seen mouthing a few words to him.

In response, he mouthed something back to Motsepe and returned a faint smile while maintaining stately decorum.

That moment between them became the basis for an X tend on Thursday.

The social media disrespect directed at the physician and businesswoman a day after the ceremony left many South Africans with jaws on the floor.

The discussion by X users centred around her age, as many netizens blatantly shamed her for ageing.

The hashtag trended throughout Thursday. It read:

"First Lady."

First Lady trends on X

Briefly News scanned the timeline and, at one point, "First Lady" neared 40000 mentions.

@Am_Blujay, unimpressed with the widespread disrespect, posted a picture of her and wrote:

"First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe is a medical doctor with a master's in public health from Harvard School of Public Health."

Another user, @ali_naka, cut a dejected figure as he said:

"South Africa is blessed to have a First Lady who keeps to herself, has a life outside of Politics, and doesn’t compete with other politicians for media attention, as we see in Zimbabwe. She doesn’t deserve the cyberbullying being thrown at her."

@LeighAnnMathys paid lip service to the blatant disrespect.

"It is outright sexist, pure misogynist and downright inhuman the laughter, jabs and comments regarding South Africa’s First Lady!"

"Some of you making those ignorant, repulsive comments will never have the personal capacity (even if you tried) to touch the hem of Dr Tshepo Motsepe's garment. And yes, even how you look at your age in good health!"

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president of South Africa

In a recent related story, Briefly News reported that there was no doubt about the stupendous election result or the occasion that it brought as Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa rose to the apex of the seventh administration on Wednesday, 19 June — signalling a new era for South Africa's democratic dispensation.

That would have been foremost in his mind as Ramaphosa — in for a second term in the presidential hot seat, having scored a mammoth victory against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema — as he raised his right hand to take the oath of office in front of millions of citizens.

