The grandson of former President Nelson Mandela, Mayibuye Mandela, planned to protest outside the Union Buildings during the inauguration

Mayibuye hit out at the African National Congress (ANC) and planned to show his displeasure during Wednesday's inauguration

He was against the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) joining forces to form a Government of National Unity (GNU)

TSHWANE — It might have been a stately affair, but frustrations over certain issues threatened to rear their heads at Wednesday's presidential inauguration ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Mabuyibe Mandela, the grandson of South Africa's former statesman, was among those who took to the streets to express strong sentiments about standing political footnotes.

Government of National Unity opposition

However, his attempt to stage a protest from Church Square to the Union Buildings was met with police resistance.

Mayibuye told TimesLIVE in an interview that his choice to protest stemmed from his opposition to the Democratic Alliance's (DA) inclusion in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

He said he had planned to protest outside the seat of the government during the inauguration.

However, Briefly News understands the police stopped him before he reached the perimeter of the Union Buildings.

He had planned to march to the Union Buildings from Church Square.

Police short circuit Union Buildings protest

He said the police accosted him and a protesting group while gathering at Church Square in the Tshwane central business district (CBD).

“The police escorted us to the Pretoria Art Museum [and] they caged us," Mayibuye alleged.

"We were not allowed to go to the Union Buildings [holding up] our placards.

"Our freedom to move around was [allegedly stripped] ... our rights have been violated."

“A group of [African National Congress] ANC members also tried to disrupt our picket. We had to decide to call off the picket as it was viewed as disruptive.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Briefly News the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) had identified the art museum as a speakers' corner.

"NatJoints directed anyone wanting to protest or air grievance to the art museum [precinct] to do so," Mathe told Briefly News.

"All protestors were redirected to the speakers' corner on the day."

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president

