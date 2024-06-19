A Zimbabwean national was arrested for using a deceased person's ID to gain access to President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration

Despite MKP's protest led by Jacob Zuma and allegations of electoral fraud, heavy police presence ensured a smooth event

Comprehensive security measures were in place, involving various law enforcement agencies across Gauteng

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Heavy police presence ensured a smooth inauguration for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa, despite protests from Jacob Zuma's MKP and allegations of electoral fraud. Images: @ParliamentofRSA.

Source: Twitter

Heavy police visibility at the Union buildings ensured a smooth inauguration process today.

A foreign national has been arrested for using the identity document of a deceased person.

After attempting to secure accreditation for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at the Union Buildings, officials confirmed, he was nabbed.

The suspect has been charged with fraud and contravening immigration laws. He remains in police custody.

Fake documents to gain access

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), a Zimbabwean national was apprehended at the accreditation center on Monday after trying to gain entry to the event using fraudulent documents.

“Our integrated systems immediately detected that this individual was using an identity document of a deceased person."

MKP youth protest outside the Union Building

More than 20 uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) were seen outside the Union Buildings.

See the video on X below:

Party leader former President Jacob Zuma, announced the party's intentions to boycott the Parliament's inauguration in a statement.

“We cannot, in good conscience, participate in a parliamentary process that fails to reflect the true will of the people. Our decision to boycott is a stand against electoral fraud and a call for accountability and transparency.”

Security measures for inauguration

Brigadier Mathe outlined the comprehensive security plans designed to ensure the safety and smooth running of the Presidential Inauguration.

Outgoing Police Minister Bheki Cele has given law enforcement preparedness for the presidential inauguration a thumbs-up.

The NatJOINTS plan covers all aspects of venue security, route and traffic control, as well as land, sea, airport, and border security.

“This plan, involving various government departments led by the SAPS, South African National Defence Force, and the State Security Agency, is currently being implemented across Gauteng province."

Traffic officers from Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg Metro Police Departments have been deployed to key locations to manage traffic and enforce road safety measures.

SAPS crime prevention officers and Public Order Policing (POP) units were also patrolling to ensure the security of the large crowds expected at the event.

African Heads of State arrived for Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Source: Briefly News