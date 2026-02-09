A Mzansi man’s R1 451 Clicks bill for toiletries left Mzansi lost for words, and sparked hilarious reactions on TikTok

Shoppers questioned Clicks' pricing policies after the viral video revealed shocking in-store costs versus online savings

The TikTok clip, which used a viral sound, exposed high retail prices and fueled a debate about affordability and shopping habits in South Africa

A man’s visit to Clicks left him, and thousands of TikTok viewers stunned after he revealed a total bill of R1 451,26 for a small bag of toiletries.

A man was shocked by how much his toiletries cost after arriving at a Clicks till. Images: @abutimat

Source: TikTok

The incident, captured in a TikTok video posted on 17 December 2025 by Mat under the handle @abutimat, sparked outrage as shoppers questioned the retailer’s pricing.

Mat, who filmed the total just before he could pay, paired the clip with a sound of a woman exclaiming over the high costs, saying the ‘you pay less at Clicks’ slogan is just a lie. The voice originally came from TikToker Yamkelo, with the username @joonsprodigy and has been used in over 400 TikTok posts.

The voice added a layer of humour to an otherwise shocking shopping experience, as a simple bag of items cost more than a month’s groceries for some families in Mzansi.

According to a 2020 MyBroadband report, some Clicks products are actually cheaper online and slightly expensive in-store. Items such as Zam-Buk 60g, Purity cornstarch, and Slow Mag Fizzy were found to cost several rands less online, which left many shoppers questioning the in-store prices.

Clicks pricing mystery explained

In the same report, Clicks has addressed these discrepancies, stating that online stores often have lower operating costs than physical outlets. Rachel Wrigglesworth, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, explained that while most promotions run both online and in-store, availability and pricing can differ across channels. For shoppers like @abutimat, however, these explanations offered little comfort when confronted with a four-figure bill for everyday products.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the total

Comments on the post ranged from humorous shock to concern as TikToker expressed disbelief.

@Mlaphi Wabathakathi Ngwabini wrote:

“You will always get the shock of your life at the till.😭”

@lilly_rankeke commented:

I buy there every month,😭but I get shocked every time. I don’t even know why I still go there.🤣”

@Its.munchkin 🌊⭐️ said:

“I paid R1,000 for two sunscreens and two body spritzers.😔”

@pacific.nteta noted:

“Guys, just buy items one by one because the minute you decided to take more than two items at the same time, you start seeing those big numbers.🤣😂”

@GG for life😜😜 wrote:

“Clicks should be sued for lying to us.”

@Mihlali.Blue:

“I got only five items for R750, and every month I still go there.😭”

TikToker, @abutimat doing his regular gym workout. Image: @abutimat

Source: TikTok

