A lady took to the socials to share her baby cream hack for clearer skin, sparking a discussion about skincare

She gave a detailed description about why she used the product and said that she would give people an update

South Africans loved the clip and shared some products they use for clearer skin, while others loved her experiment

A young woman shared her skincare hack using baby cream and SA discussed the technique. Images: natipeete

Source: TikTok

A lady had South Africans discussing skincare products and routines after she shared how she was using baby cream to clear up her skin. Some people who have the same product said that her method worked, while others shared the different products they were using.

A detailed experiment

TikTokker natipeete shared the clip of her attempt with a caption that read:

"I recently discovered that you could use baby bum cream to repair your skin barrier and breakouts. I’ve decided to use it until my breakouts disappear and I’ll be back with an update. Disclaimer: I’m not a dermatologist and what works for me might not work for you and that’s okay."

People commended her for her experiment and shared their methods.

See the video below:

Skincare content for the win

Skincare content has become incredibly popular in the digital age. Tons of women share different hacks for the best way to take care of their skin. Outside of skincare tutorials, some ladies love to get creative with some make-up videos.

Skin care content is incredibly popular on TikTok. Image: Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

The rest of the young lady's TikTok account has videos of her showing off different beauty products such as showing off her cucumber facial routine. South Africans loved her energy and tons of women came out of the woodwork to share their routine.

See the video below:

Shaylaaa said:

"😂I’m about to try the ginger shots. I have a 11 month old and she uses the Bennett’s bum cream now I’m confused 😂"

leelo_lawrence mentioned:

"Ohh my baby’s bum cream HATES to see me coming. Thank you mama 🙏🏾"

sn.madlamini commented:

"My pimples were gone, and now all of a sudden my forehead? ngathi yi lunch bar😭"

kwan.nele🥦 shared:

"I personally know the eczema one works. I hope this one does the same wonders 💞"

Sinawo M posted:

"It's very good for a skin that has acne and blackspots also if you have sensitive skin 🥰"

stargazer said:

"So good for lips too. If you’ve have extremely dry lip use this. You can even apply it on your cracked heels (put on socks afterwards)"

Goldie✨️🧚‍♂️ mentioned:

"Used it along with turmeric soap it worked within two days then after a week things went South 😭😭😭😭😭 From smooth to lunch bar!"

Source: Briefly News