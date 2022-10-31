A young woman proudly took to social media to share a photo showing off her well-deserved qualification

Cherie I shared a post featuring a photo of her degree certificate printed on an entire blanket on LinkedIn

She indicated that her degree would indeed keep her warm at night despite any negative comments trolls may bring her way

Working toward obtaining your university degree is no child’s play. The many assignments, trying tests, and stressful exams all while trying to survive the complexities of young adult life are a lot for any individual.

One woman displayed her degree on an entire blanket. Image: Cherie I/LinkedIn

That is why finally getting your hands on your qualification is such a celebrated milestone. One woman took it a step further making quite the statement displaying just how much pride she has in her degree.

Taking to LinkedIn, Cherie I shared a post featuring a photo of her degree certificate printed on an entire blanket. She humorously captioned the post:

“Them: but will that degree keep you warm at night??

Me: It absolutely does

The University of Texas at Austin .”

Many social media users responded to the post with banter and recommendations as to where they too could get their degrees put on such a large and comfy display.

Dr. Travis L. Stokes, Ed.D. said:

“Cherie I. I want one lol where? Lead and guide me lol.”

Luis Gomez wrote:

“Nothing keeps you warm at night like some student debt ‍♂️.”

Judy L. McDowell commented:

“We have to work hard to obtain it. I don’t blame you. I'm going to sleep with mine too when I finish.❤️.”

Kayode Oluwadamilare replied:

“Doesn't this throw away the whole purpose of learning and growth but just fills our ego though? Cuz if you're really proud of something and you value it, you don't need to wave it as a flag since it naturally speaks of who you've become. I'm just saying tho”

David York remarked:

“To think I haven’t even hung mine on the wall yet.”

Dedicated young scholar goes from growing up poor to studying at prestigious international university

In another story, Briefly News reported that one young woman is making South Africans incredibly proud with her fantastic academic achievements.

The dedicated young scholar went from growing up in poverty to passing her academic qualification from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) with the highest honours.

Thobile Hlobisile is now pursuing a postgraduate degree at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, flying her country’s flag high on international shores.

