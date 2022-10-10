One young woman is flying the South African flag high on international shores and grinding hard at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom,

Thobile Hlobisile came from humble beginnings but still managed to graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) with the highest honours before taking her academic prowess abroad

The lovely lady was honoured in a Facebook post online, with many peeps inspired by her amazing achievements

One young woman is making South Africans incredibly proud with her fantastic academic achievements.

Thobile is an incredibly talented student. Image: Ahlobisile AmaGumede/Facebook and Supplied.

The dedicated young scholar went from growing up in poverty to passing her academic qualification from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) with the highest honours.

Thobile Hlobisile is now pursuing a postgraduate degree at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, flying her country’s flag high on international shores.

The beautiful lady was honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, which read:

“From humble village girl to stunning graduate, meet Thobile Hlobisile. Coming from a background of poverty, this hun said that she refused to make her circumstances her reality.”

The good sis was then quoted as saying:

“I’m now furthering my studies and doing my honours, all thanks to an international scholarship. You don’t need rich parents to make it in life.”

Social media peeps were incredibly impressed with the smart, gorgeous young woman and many netizens congratulated her.

Let’s peek at some of the coolest reactions:

Ladlamimi Mamamelly said:

“Wow, congrats, usimele siyiDumbe Hlobisile.”

George Ngwenya added:

“Amen.”

Khosi Mahlambi is very proud:

“She's from my hometown of Paulpietersburg (eDumbe).”

