One lady has proven that even a small shack can be transformed into a lovely home with a little effort

The woman showed off her neat space and noted that the place she had was all she could afford at the moment

Commenting on her post, people expressed admiration for the woman, who was able to effectively use the space she had

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Mzansi woman is proving that with a little effort and good organisation skills, even a smaller space can be transformed into something special.

Khomotso Tshehla makes the most of her shack. Image: Khomotso Tshehla.

Source: Facebook

The lovely lady shared photos of her shack and noted that the space was all she was able to afford.

Khomotso Tshehla shared the snaps on Facebook, captioning her post:

“My new stand. Corrections, please. I can afford to build this mokhukhu (shack) for now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Praises pour in for lady’s shack

The hun received kind messages after posting the pics of her home.

Here are some reactions, compiled by Briefly News:

Maryke Beets said:

“I love the idea of the curtain next to the bed.”

Sharleen Simpson complimented:

“Beautiful. It's your own. Be proud.”

Winnie Magerepe Mofokeng advised:

“Your place is neat. How about you move your wardrobe to where the couch is, so you can divide with that curtain if there is enough space?”

Teresa Khosa encouraged her:

“In life, we start from the bottom, dear. I am so proud of you having your own home.”

Lerato Lee Botolo wrote:

“I am proud of you. Maybe you can move the bed away from the window, since we are now approaching winter.”

Beatrice Wayekha BK Namwera commented:

“Humble beginning. Never give up, God is for all.”

Mpumalanga lady’s homely looking place with beautiful bedroom and living room has SA wowed: “Top Billing”

In a related story by Briefly News, one lady who resides in Mpumalanga has impressed many people with her beautiful home.

The woman clearly takes pride in her abode and showed off her bedroom and living room, with the entire space looking super homely and neat.

Her post garnered close to 5000 reactions on Facebook, with netizens admiring the gorgeous space in its entirety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News