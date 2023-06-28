A TikTok video shows a toddler hunching her back and mimicking her grandmother as they exit the room

The footage had South African netizens in stitches, who found the tiny tot's spot-on imitation hilarious

TikTok users posted lighthearted comments about the amusing scene that went viral on the social media platform

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a grandmother and toddler in matching outfits amused SA. Image: @micayladavis5

Source: TikTok

A charming toddler has captured the hearts of social media users as she effortlessly mirrored her grandmother's slow walk.

Little girl hunches back and follows her grandmother

The adorable duo, donning matching pink gowns, became viral sensations on TikTok, spreading joy and amusement among viewers in South Africa and beyond.

The video was posted by a proud family member, @micayladavis5, and displayed the endearing bond between the elderly and young ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens could not get over how the tiny tot hilariously hunched her back and followed her grandmother out of the room.

Charming toddler goes viral for copying grandmother's slow walk

The video gathered 425 000 views, and its popularity can be linked to the pure innocence and delightful humour executed by the little girl.

Watch the video below:

Toddler's spot-in imitation of grandmother leaves netizens in awe

@prosesisibuyi shared:

"My two-year-old went to visit my prego sister and came back walking like a pregnant lady in just a week."

@manape_m stated:

"And then she walks like nothing happened."

@punky17th mentioned:

"Fear toddlers."

@black.diamond160 posted:

"Ya bo this era of kids will be the end of our parents. "

@neocoolchickphetl said:

"This reminds me of my late dad together with my nephew when he was around 2 or 3 years."

@nprinahdequeen commented:

"Kids are so adorable."

@molifesekekelemak suggested:

"Add the bana ba seleka sound."

@nthabiMotherofteens stated:

"She thinks that’s how she must walk.

Mom tames toddler's shenanigans using water in hilarious TikTok video, other parents relate: "I'm trying hits"

In another article, Briefly News reported that parenting can be a challenging journey, especially when it comes to handling the mischievous antics of toddlers.

In a hilarious TikTok video, a clever mom shared her unique approach to curbing her toddler's shenanigans by simply using water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News