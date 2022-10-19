Olalekan Samuel took to Facebook to reveal that he and his wife, Thozama, had officially divorced

The heartbroken father disclosed they were together for 13 years, and they remain friends after the divorce

He urged people not to sympathise with him, saying the post was not a pity party, warning them to refrain from sending private messages

A Facebook big wig Olalekan Samuel has revealed that he divorced his wife, Thozama Qwebani, a lecturer, writer, and speaker.

Olalekan Samuel and Thozama officially divorced after 13 years of marriage. Photo: Olalekan Samuel.

Source: UGC

Man hearbroken after divorce

In a lengthy Facebook post, the heartbroken man revealed they were together for 13 years, though separated six years ago, before officially divorcing on October 18, 2022.

"It's painful, but I have no choice but to announce that after 13 years of marriage, Thozama and I officially divorced today. It's sad, but we have both accepted and agreed to move on. We have been separated for the past six years, and that was made permanent by the court of competent jurisdiction earlier today," he wrote in part.

He explained that none of them had ill feelings about each other and are okay.

"We remain friends. We both agree that it's better we end the marriage and move on," he said.

Before officially divorcing, Olalekan said they considered their kids' interests and would continue co-parenting.

"We will like to thank our friends, families, well-wishers, and all those who stood by us throughout the difficult periods. We cannot thank you enough, and we cannot begin to mention your names one after the other. God bless you and uphold all that is dear to you and keep them as you desire," he said.

The divorcee urged people not to sympathise with him, saying the post was not a pity party.

He also warned people not to throng his WhatsApp and DMs with messages but do it publicly on his Facebook post.

Fed-up man to divorce wife for sleeping in sitting room for 18 months

In another story, Briefly News reported that a 46-year-old man of Kabwe district in Central Province, Zambia, has vowed to divorce his wife for sleeping in the sitting room for one year and six months.

Namitondo Mukwanu explained that for the past 18 months, his wife has been spending her nights in the sitting room with their children instead of the master bedroom.

Zambia's ABN reported the 46-year-old described the incidents as a punishment, which has warranted his decision to ban her from planning the monthly budget.

Source: TUKO.co.ke