Journalist Hillary Lisimba left his wife Brenda Oloo awed after surprising her mid-air with goodies

The couple was on a flight to Malindi when the crew, led by the captain, started singing a happy birthday song for Lisimba's wife

The shy mother, who works in Qatar and is in Kenya on holiday, was then gifted a cake and flowers by one of the crew members

Lisimba revealed he had planned to hire dancing star David Moya to serenade his better half, but unfortunately, he wasn't in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TUKO.co.ke, a Briefly News sister site based in Kenya, reported its human interest editor, Hillary Lisimba has set the bar too high for the local men.

Journalist Hillary Lisimba and his wife Brenda Oloo have been together for 11 years. Photo: Hillary Lisimba/TUKO.co.ke.

Source: Original

Journalist leaves wife speechless

The father of one flew his wife, Brenda Oloo, to Malindi for her birthday celebrations.

While in mid-air, the flight crew, led by the captain, started singing a happy birthday song, and passengers joined in.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The shy mother, who works in Qatar and is in Kenya on holiday, was then gifted a cake and flowers by one of the crew members.

The excited Brenda stood, took her gift, and thanked the air hostess before continuing with the journey.

Lisimba shared the cute video on his Facebook page, pampering his wife with love.

"I threw Brenda Oloo Ambani a surprise birthday party 35,000 feet above sea level. In the clear night skies, a cake was brought to her seat as fellow passengers sang for her..." he posted.

Speaking to TUKO.co.ke's relationship editor Caren Nyota, Lisimba said:

"My wife has been working for the airline industry since I met her, but I had never done anything for her along those lines. I figured I can give her a birthday that fits her industry," he said.

The multi-talented journalist also revealed that he had planned to hire TikTok dancer David Moya to surprise his wife at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, but unfortunately, he was away on a tour in Qatar.

Lisimba disclosed they were friends since 2005 and started dating in 2009, and got married in 2011.

The lovebirds have been together for 11 years and are blessed with one child.

Woman gets hitched to best friend at glamorous wedding

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman got married to her best friend at their glamorous wedding, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of their gorgeous pictures.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen had wonderful outfits matching the black and white theme of Tshilidzi Ngwana's wedding. The snaps were uploaded in a Facebook post that quickly spread like wildfire among Mzansi peeps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke