Jacob Zuma is known for singing, dancing, and living up to the fun character many have come to know and love him to be. Msholozi seems to be living his best life with his family after stepping down as South Africa's president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Briefly News looks at 5 of these joyful and wholesome moments captured on camera.

Jacob Zuma isn't afraid of taking to the stage to entertain his supporters. Images: Foto24/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

1. Jacob Zuma entertains loyal supporters outside Pietermaritzburg High Court & sings 'uMshini Wam'

In recent news, Zuma addressed his supporters on Monday, 10 October, after his private prosecution matter against Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan was postponed.

Armed with a microphone in his hand, large surround speakers, and a stage, Msholozi thanked his loyal fans for their unwavering support during his contempt of court sentence of 15 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He became a free man on Friday, 7 October, when he was released from the correctional services system, according to EWN.

On Monday, Zuma thanked his supporters:

“I want to thank you all for what you did because you showed that no one could be unjust under your watch.

"As people of South Africa, you should also show such support to others too."

2. Jacob Zuma jives after being declared a free man

A separate video which went viral online, captured Msholozi celebrating his release with his family. He grooved the night away as if he was in tip-top shape and in good health.

Zuma spent the last few months of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections due to apparent ill health. A decision many still question, and even more so now.

Check out the clip below:

3. Video of Jacob Zuma dancing with family is a whole vibe

A slightly older video his fans absolutely loved shows the madala dancing up a storm during a family gathering.

Although Zuma's name has been shrouded in controversy, he continues to live his best life, judging from the dance video.

The former president was declared too sick to attend his corruption trial back in April 2022. However, Jacob Zuma appeared to have no worries on his mind at the time of this video.

Whether you choose to love him, hate or criticise his ways- this old man will still continue to sing, dance, and do his thing!

4. Video of a happy Jacob Zuma getting a dance lesson from ama2k has Mzansi entertained

Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears to be a happy soul lately, and his Mzansi supporters are here for it!

In a video shared online by popular social media user @kulanicool, Msholozi gets a dance lesson from a young girl.

He follows her lead as she shows how to do a cool move while an amapiano beat plays in the background. Judging by his big grin, Zuma enjoyed the light-hearted moment with his loved one.

Throwback video of Jacob Zuma saying he's available as a substitute trends amid petrol price hike in Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported that an old video of Zuma resurfaced online and has netizens amused amid the hefty petrol price increase for June.

The footage was shared on Twitter by the popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux and shows Msholozi laughing as he says:

“If you guys need a substitute, I am indeed available.”

Although it is not clear under what context the clip was recorded, the witty post comes after an uproar from the public as the cost of fuel skyrocketed at midnight, presumably indicating that Zuma was offered to resume his presidential duties if Mzansi is unhappy with its current leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News