Marriage is an exciting time for many people, and it's even more special when it's done between two individuals with a bond like theirs

South Africans adored how everyone looked in the snazzy photos and congratulated them for their commitment to one another

A woman got hitched to her best friend at their glamorous wedding, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of their gorgeous pictures.

Source: Facebook

The bridesmaids and groomsmen had wonderful outfits matching the black and white theme of Tshilidzi Ngwana's wedding. The snaps were uploaded in a Facebook post that quickly spread like wildfire among Mzansi peeps.

The ensemble the pair have is quite fashionable, while the groom wears a headband that is reminiscent of traditional African culture. The union is also more special because their love goes beyond romance. The two seem to have an amazing friendship with a strong bond.

It's not just the headband that had the traditional inspiration, it's also the guest's outfits that mix the traditional with the modern. South Africans adored these pictures, with some peeps even tagging their friends to see them. See the responses below:

Phemi Peggy said:

"Love is beautiful ❤️"

Phathu Mafhungo Dombo commented:

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Ngwana ❤️❤️❤️"

Michael Sagoe-Nkansah mentioned:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations "

Lebo Gwangwa posted:

"Im just admiring... This is Beyond Beautiful, I love it ... Congratulations "

Mpendulo Mabaso shared:

"You guys look beautiful ❤️ Congratulations!"

Mokone Wa Ntšhidikgolo Ntwana said:

" That was my wish to marry my one and only friend, but someone else took her heart, and m left alone trying to find my better half, but it's hard This is beautiful thing, congratulations beautiful couples "

Plus Size Models RSA commented:

"Congratulations wow beautiful."

Tusekile Duze mentioned:

"Oooh, this is beautiful "

Source: Briefly News