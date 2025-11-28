The Economic Freedom Fighters have marched to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, Gauteng, for the Phala Phala case

The party's spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, spoke from the Constitutional Court, where the party is demanding that judgment be handed down

South Africans discussed the march as the party calls for transparency and accountability in the Phala Phala matter

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

The EFF is marching to the Constitutional Court. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are leading a march to the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 28 November 2025. The party is demanding that the court hand down a judgment in the Phala Phala case.

The party's spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, spoke at Mary Fitzgerald Square, where the march is beginning. He said that the judiciary must be held accountable and politicians are not above the law. He said President Cyril Ramaphosa would be perceived as being above the law.

EFF calls for Phala Phala judgment

Thambo said that the norms and standards of the country say that judgment in a court case should be released within three months.

"It has now been 12 months and two days since we came to the Constitutional Court to review the decision of Parliament to reject the Section 189 panel report, which was based on a misuse of parliamentary majority and intimidation by the ruling party, the ANC, to some of its members," he said.

Thambo also said the delay in passing down the judgment reflects "a high level of incompetence," which gives credence to suspicions that the judiciary may be captured. Thambo also slammed the Public Protector's decision to investigate Ramaphosa after the official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, lodged a formal complaint with the Public Protector.

He said she has proven to be someone incapable of holding African National Congress executives in power accountable. He said the party does not have much expectation that the office of the Public Protector would successfully probe Ramaphosa.

Political parties battle for Phala Phala report

Political parties continue to fight for the classified Phala Phala report to be declassified and published. Opposition parties demanded accountability from Ramaphosa in 2024. The MK Party announced that it would privately prosecute Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala case. This was after the National Prosecuting Authority said he would not be prosecuted.

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, confirmed that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) Phala Phala report is marked as top secret. IPID completed its investigation into the Phala Phala robbery in October 2023. Mchunu made the revelation in response to a question from the African Transformation Movement's Vuyolwethu Zungula. He inquired about the delay in the report.

ActionSA submits application for report

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA applied to obtain the classified Phala Phala report in April 2025. The party also stated that it is willing to take the matter to the High Court.

The party argued that the report did not meet the criteria for matters that could be classified as top secret. ActionSA added that its application was a fulfillment of its promise to demand transparency.

