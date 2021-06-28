A South African mom with two special needs children has experienced kindness in its highest form after a teacher not only helped her with school fees but also offered her a place to live

According to the post, Caitlin De Sousa had a lot of financial difficulties and could not afford the school fees, and this is when teacher Melissa stepped in to save the day

Many people could not believe teachers like Melissa still existed and were soon sharing heartwarming comments about the kind woman

A mother named Catlin De Sousa could not help but head to Facebook's ImStaying group to share a heartwarming post with her children's kind-hearted teacher, who helped her out of many difficult places.

A teacher with a good heart and a helping hand

"She owns a little school that both my kids attend. My son is autistic and my daughter ADHD. I lost my job a few months ago and she decreased my school feed to a price I was able to afford, this included transport.

"She also helped us with food when we needed it. After a while I was unable to pay rent any more and I was on the verge of losing everything, and I would have nowhere to go with my kids.

"She called me one day and I was in tears from stress, not knowing where I would turn next, with not even a single doubt, she offered for me to live on her property in a garden cottage with my kids, and gave me an afternoon job in her absolutely amazing school, with the most amazing kids."

The young mother then goes on to say how she never experienced so much kindness before and for that she is truly grateful towards teacher Melissa, who opened her heart up to the small family of three.

Locals loved to hear about amazing teacher Melissa and had this to say:

Linda Wessels said:

"How wonderful!"

Ursula Williams said:

"I salute you."

Jeanette Fiddes said:

"Teacher Melissa is an earth angel indeed."

