Village Kids Wow Professor with Battery-Operated 'Grand Prix' Racing Competition

A video was recently shared on social media showing some kids in the village engaging in a racing competition similar to the Italian Grand Prix

According to a man who shared a video of the kids, they used rechargeable batteries for their vehicles

Many were impressed and they took to the comment section to shower praises on the ingenious kids

Some kids in a village have wowed many social media users with their racing competition, similar to the Italian Grand Prix, in an adorable video.

In the video that was shared on LinkedIn by a professor identified as Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the kids could be seen racing with wooden vehicles as onlookers enjoyed the moment.

Many people have showered praises on the kids for their ingenuity. Photo credit: Ndubuisi Ekekwe/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Speaking about the video, Professor Ekekwe said:

"They call it Italian Grand Prix but those days in the village it was something more amazing: Akpurachi ride. Yes, you get a “ballrex” with an old bicycle chain, put some wooden things together, stay on a hilly place, and get gravity to get you down.

"Who makes it first to the udara tree wins! I am told now that kids put rechargeable batteries with motors to propel them. And these are done while in primary school! Now listen to the commentary because this is Italian Grand Prix 2.0."

Many react to the adorable video

Morris Kawel said:

"This is ingenious! They have taken it notches higher compared to our days. It's more exciting and fun. I see great potentials in sports here."

Mohammed commented:

"It’s nice that you have spotted this out, and your remarks described it well enough. It’s common sight in my village too but l can’t put a name to it, unfortunately. The fact here for me is that our people have attempted everything you now know as big money spinning businesses as mere adventures in the past.

"Now, to imagine the technology that has propelled this mere adventure into big businesses today is surprising. We had the skills but technology failed us!"

George Ejere wrote:

"This lends credence to one of my posts on how creative and innovative the African child can be even without going to school to study physics, chemistry, biology or engineering for that matter.

"Given the same tools, opportunities and platforms, the average African child can outperform and outclass his western counterparts.

"If only African governments and some private sector players can harness the native intelligence and creative mind of the African child, there would be less poverty on the continent."

Mohammad Muneeb said:

"You don't have to be rich in order to have fun."

Source: Briefly.co.za