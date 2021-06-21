Three talented friends have manufactured a beautiful car that can be driven on water and showcased it

In a trending video, the automobile geniuses were captured test-running their incredible invention on sea

Their automobile which has the design like a normal car that plies roads got many wishing to have one

Three friends have showcased their automobile ingenuity in an incredible fashion.

The unidentified men, according to TRT World created cars that drive on the water themselves.

Briefly News gathered the car was made using local materials. So far, they have been able to produce 12 of its kind in Egypt and have received numerous orders for the cars.

Internet users can't get enough of it

Social media users have gushed about a video showing the cars being test-ran on the sea. Many daydreamed about owning one.

@fayyazulhassan_786 reacted:

"I Already drive this car on GTA vice city game so it's not new thing for me."

@thisisparkhay thought:

"When u calling it car , it means it can also drive on road? if not so how can u call it a vehicle? its simply a boat designed in car shape."

@nurlyanamustapa commented:

"And im still waiting for the flying car..."

